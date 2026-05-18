A guide for understanding a health insurance policy

Many people compare health insurance plans in India by checking the premium and cover amount, but the policy document explains how the plan actually works.

Key aspects include the sum insured, waiting periods, and claim processes. Familiarising yourself with these terms can facilitate smoother claims during medical emergencies.

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It tells you what may be covered, and the limits & conditions that you should know. Once you understand these basics, reading a health insurance policy becomes much easier.

Start with the basic policy details

Start by checking the basic details in your policy document, such as the policyholder’s name, insured members, policy number, policy period, sum insured, premium, and nominee details. If you have a health insurance policy for your family, make sure every intended member is listed correctly.

Also, understand the policy start date and renewal date so you know about the start and renewal date. Renewing on time helps keep the policy active and avoids a break in coverage.

Understand the sum insured clearly

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{{^usCountry}} The sum insured is the maximum amount your policy may pay for eligible medical expenses in a policy year. While looking for health insurance plans in India, check whether the cover is individual or a family floater. In an individual policy, each person gets a separate cover amount. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The sum insured is the maximum amount your policy may pay for eligible medical expenses in a policy year. While looking for health insurance plans in India, check whether the cover is individual or a family floater. In an individual policy, each person gets a separate cover amount. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In a family floater policy, all insured family members share one common cover. Choose the sum insured after considering your family size, age, city of treatment, and medical needs. Understand what the policy overs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a family floater policy, all insured family members share one common cover. Choose the sum insured after considering your family size, age, city of treatment, and medical needs. Understand what the policy overs {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The coverage section tells you which medical expenses may be payable under the policy. Most health policies may include hospitalisation expenses, doctor’s fees, ICU charges, day care procedures, and pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses, depending on the plan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The coverage section tells you which medical expenses may be payable under the policy. Most health policies may include hospitalisation expenses, doctor’s fees, ICU charges, day care procedures, and pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses, depending on the plan. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Some plans may include preventive health check-ups, OPD cover, diagnostic tests, or add-on benefits. Read this section to understand which expenses are covered. The benefits may vary based on the policy wording, selected plan, and applicable conditions. Check waiting periods before you need a claim {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some plans may include preventive health check-ups, OPD cover, diagnostic tests, or add-on benefits. Read this section to understand which expenses are covered. The benefits may vary based on the policy wording, selected plan, and applicable conditions. Check waiting periods before you need a claim {{/usCountry}}

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A waiting period is the time you need to wait before certain benefits can be used. It may apply to pre-existing diseases, maternity cover, specific illnesses, or selected treatments. Check these details for each insured member, especially if someone already has a medical condition.

Also, share correct health details while buying the policy, as missing information may affect claim approval later.

Understand room rent and sub-limits

Room rent limits and sub-limits can affect how much your insurer may pay during a claim. A room rent limit means the policy may allow hospital room charges only up to a certain level. A sub-limit means the insurer may set a fixed limit on certain treatments, procedures, or expenses under the policy.

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It means you should understand the limits before choosing hospital rooms or treatment options. Clear knowledge of these terms can reduce confusion at the time of hospitalisation.

Know the claim process

Your policy document should clearly explain the claim process. Claims are usually handled through cashless treatment at network hospitals or reimbursement after you pay the hospital bill.

Check the required documents, claim intimation timeline, network hospital process, and emergency hospitalisation rules.

Keep the policy document easy to access

After reviewing the policy, keep both digital and physical copies safely. It is also helpful to inform a trusted family member where the policy details are stored so that they can access them during a medical emergency.

Keep these documents ready:

Policy copy

Health card, if issued

Premium payment receipt

Claim forms

Hospital bills and prescriptions

Diagnostic reports

Discharge summary

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These records can make the claim process easier and more organised.

Final thoughts

A health insurance policy becomes easier to understand when you read it section by section. Start with the basic details, then review the sum insured, coverage, waiting periods, sub-limits, claim process, and family cover rules. Focus on how the policy may work during a real medical need. Reading it carefully can make it easier to use your health cover when you need it.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

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