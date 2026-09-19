AAP to start Punjab door-to-door campaign from September 20, Sisodia says

The Aam Aadmi Party will begin a statewide door-to-door campaign in Punjab on September 20, with 2,68,553 booth committee members expected to visit households and highlight the Bhagwant Mann government’s work, party leader Manish Sisodia said on Friday.

AAP Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia (HT_PRINT)

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Sisodia, the party’s Punjab in-charge, said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would personally participate in the campaign in Dhuri. He also said AAP would launch a membership drive across Punjab, while Mann would release the party’s election campaign pamphlet in Ludhiana on September 19.

Addressing a press conference with Punjab AAP president Aman Arora and working president Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi, Sisodia said Punjab had 25,332 booths and the campaign would be conducted through booth committees.

“The Bhagwant Mann government has completed four-and-a-half years in office and has fulfilled all the election promises made in 2022,” Sisodia said, according to the party release. He said booth committee members would take the government’s work and achievements to people.

Sisodia said the campaign would cover issues including canal water and daytime electricity supply for farmers, facilities in government schools, measures concerning private-school fees, employment opportunities, sports facilities and benefits for traders and women.

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{{^usCountry}} He also claimed the government had fulfilled its electricity and water guarantees and that each fulfilled guarantee had resulted in an annual benefit of ₹1.82 lakh for an average Punjab family. These figures are claims made by AAP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also claimed the government had fulfilled its electricity and water guarantees and that each fulfilled guarantee had resulted in an annual benefit of ₹1.82 lakh for an average Punjab family. These figures are claims made by AAP. {{/usCountry}}

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Sisodia said the campaign would also highlight what he described as the failures of previous governments, including financial difficulties and the drug problem.

Aman Arora said AAP workers had the responsibility of taking the government’s work to every household. He also claimed the party would return to power in 2027 with a larger mandate than in 2022.