...
...
Advertisement
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

AAP’s ‘Rozgar Do, Samajik Nyay Do’ padyatra concludes in Ghaziabad

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh concluded the party’s five-day “Rozgar Do, Samajik Nyay Do” padyatra in Ghaziabad, with the party claiming strong participation.

Published on: May 21, 2026 10:17 am IST
By Genesis
Advertisement

The Aam Aadmi Party’s five-day “Rozgar Do, Samajik Nyay Do” padyatra concluded at Ambedkar Park in Ghaziabad on Wednesday, with the party claiming large public participation across several districts of western Uttar Pradesh.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh during the concluding leg of the “Rozgar Do, Samajik Nyay Do” padyatra in Ghaziabad on Wednesday.

The march, led by AAP Rajya Sabha MP and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh, began in Meerut on May 16 and covered multiple towns and villages before culminating in Ghaziabad.

According to the party, the padyatra focused on issues such as unemployment, paper leak cases, alleged recruitment irregularities, social justice, farmers’ concerns and the condition of workers and small traders in the state.

During the march, Singh interacted with students, farmers, contractual workers, teachers, ASHA workers and local residents. Party leaders said the campaign sought to highlight public dissatisfaction over unemployment and recurring examination paper leak incidents affecting government recruitment processes.

Addressing supporters during the concluding event in Ghaziabad, Singh said youths across Uttar Pradesh were demanding jobs, transparency in recruitment and accountability from the government. He also accused the ruling dispensation of failing to address concerns related to corruption and social inequality.

 
Uttar Pradesh unemployment Sanjay Singh ht government government news
Home / Genesis / AAP’s ‘Rozgar Do, Samajik Nyay Do’ padyatra concludes in Ghaziabad
Home / Genesis / AAP’s ‘Rozgar Do, Samajik Nyay Do’ padyatra concludes in Ghaziabad
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.