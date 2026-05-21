AAP’s ‘Rozgar Do, Samajik Nyay Do’ padyatra concludes in Ghaziabad

The Aam Aadmi Party’s five-day “Rozgar Do, Samajik Nyay Do” padyatra concluded at Ambedkar Park in Ghaziabad on Wednesday, with the party claiming large public participation across several districts of western Uttar Pradesh.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh during the concluding leg of the “Rozgar Do, Samajik Nyay Do” padyatra in Ghaziabad on Wednesday.

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The march, led by AAP Rajya Sabha MP and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh, began in Meerut on May 16 and covered multiple towns and villages before culminating in Ghaziabad.

According to the party, the padyatra focused on issues such as unemployment, paper leak cases, alleged recruitment irregularities, social justice, farmers’ concerns and the condition of workers and small traders in the state.

During the march, Singh interacted with students, farmers, contractual workers, teachers, ASHA workers and local residents. Party leaders said the campaign sought to highlight public dissatisfaction over unemployment and recurring examination paper leak incidents affecting government recruitment processes.

Addressing supporters during the concluding event in Ghaziabad, Singh said youths across Uttar Pradesh were demanding jobs, transparency in recruitment and accountability from the government. He also accused the ruling dispensation of failing to address concerns related to corruption and social inequality.

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{{^usCountry}} AAP leaders claimed the response to the padyatra reflected growing political interest in alternative governance models in Uttar Pradesh. During the campaign, party workers also referred to the AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab, particularly on issues related to education, healthcare and subsidised public services. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} AAP leaders claimed the response to the padyatra reflected growing political interest in alternative governance models in Uttar Pradesh. During the campaign, party workers also referred to the AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab, particularly on issues related to education, healthcare and subsidised public services. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The party said people participating in the march raised concerns over employment opportunities, inflation and access to quality public services. It also claimed that discussions around the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are increasingly centring on youth aspirations, farmers’ issues and welfare concerns. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The party said people participating in the march raised concerns over employment opportunities, inflation and access to quality public services. It also claimed that discussions around the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are increasingly centring on youth aspirations, farmers’ issues and welfare concerns. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Large crowds were seen accompanying the march at different locations across western Uttar Pradesh, with supporters carrying placards demanding jobs and action against paper leaks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Large crowds were seen accompanying the march at different locations across western Uttar Pradesh, with supporters carrying placards demanding jobs and action against paper leaks. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The padyatra formally concluded in Ghaziabad on Wednesday evening, though party leaders indicated that similar campaigns and public outreach programmes would continue in other parts of the state in the coming months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The padyatra formally concluded in Ghaziabad on Wednesday evening, though party leaders indicated that similar campaigns and public outreach programmes would continue in other parts of the state in the coming months. {{/usCountry}}

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