Ai+ launches Nova 2 series: A homegrown AI smartphone series for India

The Indian electronics industry is transitioning from being a consumption hub to a global manufacturing powerhouse with the launch of one of the first ‘Make in India’ AI smartphones—the Nova 2 series by Ai+.

Ai+ launches Nova 2 series(Flipkart)

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At the launch of the new Ai+ smartphone line-up, Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), spoke about the staggering growth of the domestic sector. According to Mohindroo, India’s electronic manufacturing has surged sevenfold over the last decade, now standing at a valuation of ₹13 lakh crore. Mobile production alone, which was a modest ₹19,000 crore in 2015, has catapulted to ₹6.25 lakh crore.

“Mobile phones represent a significant achievement for India,” Mohindroo said, noting that India now accounts for 22 per cent of global volume and 15 per cent of global value. He further said that mobile exports have crossed ₹2,45,000 crore, making up more than 50 per cent of total electronic exports. With a production target of $500 billion for 2031, Mohindroo stressed the necessity of home-grown brands to set an example.

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{{^usCountry}} Democratising technology with the Nova 2 5G {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Democratising technology with the Nova 2 5G {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Madhav Sheth, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ai+ smartphones, unveiled the Nova 2, positioning it as a device designed for the masses. Built on the success of the brand’s first million devices sold within eight months, the Nova 2 aims to bring high-speed 5G and a premium design to a wider audience. The device features a clean, human-centered design available in five bold colours – purple, green, pink, blue, and black. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Madhav Sheth, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ai+ smartphones, unveiled the Nova 2, positioning it as a device designed for the masses. Built on the success of the brand’s first million devices sold within eight months, the Nova 2 aims to bring high-speed 5G and a premium design to a wider audience. The device features a clean, human-centered design available in five bold colours – purple, green, pink, blue, and black. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The hardware is headlined by the Unisoc 8200 chipset, a 6nm octa-core processor that ensures reliable everyday performance. A significant highlight is the massive 6,000 mAh battery, which is an upgrade from the previous generation’s 5,000 mAh. This is designed to keep up with the long commutes and heavy content consumption of the average Indian user. The phone supports 18W fast charging and features a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display with a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The hardware is headlined by the Unisoc 8200 chipset, a 6nm octa-core processor that ensures reliable everyday performance. A significant highlight is the massive 6,000 mAh battery, which is an upgrade from the previous generation’s 5,000 mAh. This is designed to keep up with the long commutes and heavy content consumption of the average Indian user. The phone supports 18W fast charging and features a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display with a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate. {{/usCountry}}

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Addressing community feedback, the brand has upgraded the selfie hardware to an 8 MP front camera. The rear system features a 50 MP primary sensor capable of 4K Ultra HD video recording, a rare feature in this price segment. The Nova 2 also carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, ensuring durability in India’s varied environmental conditions.

Available in 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB variants, the Nova 2 is priced starting at ₹8,999 and is available on Flipkart.

Nova 2 Ultra offers a “fashion-forward” tech experience. (Flipkart)

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Nova 2 Ultra’s design

For users seeking more robust performance from their smartphones, the Nova 2 Ultra offers a “fashion-forward” tech experience. A standout feature of the Ultra is the RGB lighting system at the back. During the event, it was revealed that these lights are not just gimmickry but are controlled by a separate dedicated chip. This independent processor manages dynamic lighting responses for calls, messages, and music without taxing the main system.

The Ultra model is powered by the MediaTek 7400 4nm chipset and features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a peak brightness of 2500 nits. It also boasts an improved IP68 rating, making it highly resistant to submersion. For power users, the device includes a Vapor Chamber (VC) cooling system and customisable actionable buttons that can be programmed as shoulder triggers for gaming or quick-launch shortcuts for the camera.

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The photography suite is led by the 50 MP Sony IMX752 sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), supported by Matrix AI technology. Sheth said that this is part of their mission to bring flagship-level imaging to the mid-range segment. The Nova 2 Ultra is priced at ₹14,999, which includes a ₹2,000 product exchange offer. The new model can be bought on Flipkart

Sovereignty and security with Next Quantum OS

Both devices are powered by the Next Quantum OS, built on Android 16. Govind Janardhanan, Senior Director of Design Excellence and Technology, explained that the OS serves as a sovereign architecture. It features an on-device APK that encrypts data at the source before it is transmitted to India-based Google Cloud infrastructure in Mumbai and Delhi. This ensures that user data remains within national boundaries, governed by Indian regulations.

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The system introduces Orbit View, a fluid interface where notifications and AI responses flow around the user’s context rather than interrupting it. With the integration of Google Gemini, the Nova series aims to simplify everyday tasks through quiet, background intelligence. Archi Gogoi, Official Spokesperson, added that fashion-forward tech is about identity, creating devices that “don’t just perform but express who you are."

A homegrown partnership for India

To further its reach, Ai+ announced its association with IPL 2026 teams Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, welcoming cricketer Ishan Kishan as a brand advocate. Kanchan Mishra, Vice President and Head of Flipkart Mobiles, noted that Ai+ has taken on the mission of democratising the industry. “We’ve always believed a great product needs the right bridge to reach its people,” Mishra said, highlighting Flipkart’s role as the homegrown e-commerce partner. This collaboration ensures that high-quality technology remains accessible to users across metros and Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities alike, providing a thoughtful and secure mobile experience.

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Click here for more information on Ai+ Nova 2 5G.

Click here for more information on Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.

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