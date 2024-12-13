All about the OPPO Find X8 Series: A closer look at its design and features

What do you seek in a premium smartphone? Innovative features, the power to multitask, a sleek and stylish design, and durability that can withstand the test of time. The new OPPO Find X8 Series is more than just the productivity powerhouse you desire your smartphone to be. It is also one of the most sleek and durable smartphones in the OPPO Find series and offers a complete premium experience for smartphone enthusiasts. OPPO Find X8 in Space Black

Priced for as low as INR 82000 for OPPO Find X8 Pro, INR 64000 for OPPO Find X8-(12GB+ 256GB), and INR 55000 for OPPO Find X8(12GB+ 256GB) with bank offers, the brand-new addition to the popular OPPO Find series offers a complete value deal for smartphone enthusiasts and is setting all-new benchmarks in design engineering and durability.

So, whether it is a stronger resistance if the phone accidentally drops from your hand, a special design that offers an improved grip and viewing experience, or an upgraded ‘Splash Touch’ which allows you to use the phone even if the screen is damp, the OPPO Find X8 Series surely won’t disappoint.

Read on to know what’s making the OPPO Find X8 Series the most durable OPPO Find Series out there, which is strictly outdoing the competition.

Pushing the boundaries of smart design

OPPO Find X8 Pro in Pearl White

The OPPO Find X8 Series has been designed to impress – its inner and outer rounded corners are harmonious and unified, allowing for seamless integration of the visual and tactile senses. The OPPO Find X8 has flat sides and contoured edges, whereas the OPPO Find X8 Pro has quad-curved glass on both the front and the back for a more premium aesthetic. The phone sports an ultra-narrow design and a sleek form factor, despite strong hardware, which has earned it the tag of the ‘masterpiece of symmetrical aesthetics.’

In comparison to other premium flagships, the devices weigh light at just 193 gm and 215 grams for the regular and the Pro variant. This also makes it an absolute delight to hold and use. The OPPO Find X8comes with a6.59” straight screen of a golden ratio and an elaborately designed phone size to give you a better grip and touch experience. The screen size of the OPPO Find X8 Pro is slightly larger with a 6.78’’ Quad-Curved Display. In addition, 2.5D glass is used on both the front and back panels to ensure a smooth transition.

The usual eyesore that you see on the smartest looking smartphone is the camera and OPPO has taken care to address this in the Find X8 Series. The OPPO Find X8 comes with a newly customized Cosmos Ring Design that houses its ultra-thin 3X Telephoto (Triple Prism Lens design innovation) and Ultra-Wide Angle Lens modules. The Find X8 Pro comes with a sleeker Hasselblad Quad Master Camera System, which has a less-protruding, lighter structure but offers a more powerful performance.

Engineered to last

OPPO Find X8 Series

Your average smartphone has a lifespan of 2-3 years, depending upon how and how much you use it. After this time frame, it starts asking for a replacement, which can be stressful considering smartphones have become our lifelines. The OPPO Find X8 Series features the latest Gorilla Glass 7i, which is jointly developed by OPPO and Corning. So, you can leave behind worries of your screen cracking in case the phone drops from your hand by accident. The phone is designed with a premium back panel and does not leave any fingerprints which add to its appeal. That is not all. The OPPO Find X8 Series has obtained the Swiss SGS certification for the whole-phone drop resistance and passed the GJB 150.18A MIL-STD impact test, demonstrating a significantly stronger drop resistance making the design more durable.

Another big concern, especially in Indian conditions, is dust and OPPO has ensured the highest levels of durability there too. The new models come with an IP68 and IP69 rating against dust and water resistance to easily withstand daily splashes and rain. IP69-rated products can withstand jet sprays of boiling water of up to 80°C, effortlessly handling daily scenarios like hot water and showers. In addition to full sealing to prevent dust from entering the inside, the device can also withstand continuous water jetting at 80±5℃ temperature and 15±1 L/min for two minutes. Accidental spills, drops, and rain showers all can be easily handled with the OPPO Find X8 Series.

Care has also been taken to protect the heart of the smartphone, and its motherboard with 360° Internal Structure Protection. This combines advanced waterproofing and reinforced design to provide your phone’s motherboard with unparalleled 360° internal protection. This has been done through comprehensive waterproofing, enhanced strength design, upgraded material strength, 304 stainless steel reinforcement strategically placed to enhance its resistance to impact and bending, and an optimized structure of the motherboard for maximum durability. This offers peace of mind and ensures long-lasting performance so you know the most critical aspects of your smartphone have utmost protection.

With no compromise on performance, the device continues to maintain its thin profile and incorporate a big battery, due to OPPO's silicon-carbon battery technology. Equipped with 5910 mAh and 5630 mAh battery on the OPPO Find X8 Pro and the OPPO Find X8 respectively, the series delivers long-lasting battery performance.

Reliability of use, even on a wet screen

What happens when you want to type a reply to an urgent message, but it is drizzling and the screen also has a few droplets of water? The upgraded independently developed touch algorithm in the OPPO Find X8 Series greatly increases the success rate of the Splash Touch Feature. With this feature, the smartphone can identify whether water exists on its screen and can determine whether to switch the phone to the “Splash Touch” mode or not. Once the “Splash Touch” mode is activated, the three core touch algorithms come into play to reduce the noise around the finger for more accurate touch coordination thereby ensuring a favourable touch experience, even with wet hands.

Final words

OPPO Find X8 Pro 5910 mAh Battery

The OPPO Find X8 Series fares high on durability and reliability in terms of design engineering, when compared to other premium smartphone models available in the market today. Its symmetrical aesthetic and sleek form factor not only enhance its visual appeal but also contribute to its durability and reliability. The brand-new models are truly masterpieces of symmetrical aesthetics and are sure to make heads turn when you pull them out in a crowd to make a call or update your social media handles. Head to the OPPO e-store online, Flipkart, or an authorized dealership to buy yours today!

The OPPO Find X8 Series supports an IP68/ IP69 waterproof and dustproof rating, which can prevent splashing, water, and dust in normal use. The splash-proof, waterproof, and dustproof functions may decrease due to daily wear and tear. Please do not charge the phone in a damp state. Damage caused by immersion in liquids is not covered by the warranty.

