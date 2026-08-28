Amit Shah attends PharmInnova Award ceremony celebrating young pharmaceutical researchers

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah attended the PharmInnova Award 2025–26 ceremony in Ahmedabad on August 27, where young researchers and their mentors were recognised for their contributions to pharmaceutical research.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (@AmitShah X)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The awards, instituted by the Rajnibhai V. Patel Trust, were presented at Taj Skyline, Shilaj. The initiative aims to encourage original, innovative and impactful research among students pursuing pharmaceutical sciences.

The PharmInnova Award recognises both student researchers and their research guides, placing equal emphasis on the role of mentorship in advancing scientific inquiry. According to Dr Ketan R. Patel, Trustee of the R.V. Patel Trust and Chairman and Managing Director of Troikaa Pharmaceuticals, the initiative is part of the organisation's CSR efforts to motivate young researchers and promote innovation in pharmaceutical sciences.

“The awards recognise not only the student researchers but also their research guides, acknowledging the important role of mentorship in advancing scientific inquiry,” Patel said.

The awards cover four major areas of pharmaceutical research – Pharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Technology, Pharmacology, Pharmaceutical Chemistry, and Pharmacognosy. Researchers are recognised across both M.Pharm and PhD categories.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Entries are assessed through a structured evaluation process conducted by an expert jury, with emphasis on the originality of the research, its scientific contribution and its potential for innovation and wider impact. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entries are assessed through a structured evaluation process conducted by an expert jury, with emphasis on the originality of the research, its scientific contribution and its potential for innovation and wider impact. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The 2025–26 edition drew participation from hundreds of colleges, institutes and universities across the country. Students were evaluated on the basis of their M.Pharm and PhD thesis work, reflecting the growing focus on research-driven innovation within India's pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors.

Over the years, the PharmInnova Award has developed into a platform for identifying and recognising emerging researchers from institutions across India. Its expanding participation is also indicative of the increasing importance being placed on scientific research and innovation by academic institutions and the pharmaceutical industry.

The presence of Amit Shah as the chief guest added significance to this year's ceremony, with the event taking place at a time when India is seeking to strengthen its position in the global pharmaceutical and healthcare ecosystem.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The programme also highlighted the role of industry-supported initiatives in creating opportunities for young researchers. By recognising thesis-based research at the postgraduate and doctoral levels, the award seeks to encourage students to pursue scientific work that can contribute to innovation in drug development, pharmaceutical technology and healthcare.

The initiative is supported by Ahmedabad-based Troikaa Pharmaceuticals, a research-driven pharmaceutical company known for its focus on differentiated products and pharmaceutical innovation. The company said its research activities have resulted in patented innovations and a portfolio of complex pharmaceutical products that have supported its presence in international markets.

Through initiatives such as the PharmInnova Award, the organisers said they aim to encourage the next generation of pharmaceutical scientists and create greater recognition for research, innovation and mentorship in India's growing pharmaceutical sector.