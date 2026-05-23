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Arbeloa confirms he is leaving Real Madrid amid talk of Mourinho's return

Arbeloa confirms he is leaving Real Madrid amid talk of Mourinho's return

Published on: May 23, 2026 12:53 am IST
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MADRID — Álvaro Arbeloa confirmed what many in Spain took for granted for weeks — he won’t be Real Madrid’s coach beyond the final game of the season on Saturday.

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When asked in a press conference Friday if the La Liga game against Athletic Bilbao would be his last, Arbeloa said, “Yes.”

Arbeloa was widely expected to be on his way out after he was unable to steer the team to a trophy following his promotion from the club’s reserve team in January to replace the fired Xabi Alonso.

Madrid lost to a second-division opponent in the Copa del Rey in Arbeloa’s debut. It exited the Champions League quarterfinals to Bayern Munich, and will finish second in La Liga to Barcelona.

It was assumed that unless the team did spectacularly well under Arbeloa that he would be an interim coach until the club could find a better option in the offseason.

soccer: /hub/soccer

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Genesis / Arbeloa confirms he is leaving Real Madrid amid talk of Mourinho's return
Home / Genesis / Arbeloa confirms he is leaving Real Madrid amid talk of Mourinho's return
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