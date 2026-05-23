Arbeloa confirms he is leaving Real Madrid amid talk of Mourinho's return

MADRID — Álvaro Arbeloa confirmed what many in Spain took for granted for weeks — he won’t be Real Madrid’s coach beyond the final game of the season on Saturday.

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When asked in a press conference Friday if the La Liga game against Athletic Bilbao would be his last, Arbeloa said, “Yes.”

Arbeloa was widely expected to be on his way out after he was unable to steer the team to a trophy following his promotion from the club’s reserve team in January to replace the fired Xabi Alonso.

Madrid lost to a second-division opponent in the Copa del Rey in Arbeloa’s debut. It exited the Champions League quarterfinals to Bayern Munich, and will finish second in La Liga to Barcelona.

It was assumed that unless the team did spectacularly well under Arbeloa that he would be an interim coach until the club could find a better option in the offseason.

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{{^usCountry}} And so it is playing out, with Spanish media rife with reports that Madrid is seriously considering bringing back José Mourinho for a second stint 13 years after he coached the club. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} And so it is playing out, with Spanish media rife with reports that Madrid is seriously considering bringing back José Mourinho for a second stint 13 years after he coached the club. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Mourinho has coached Benfica this campaign but recently said he will decide his future soon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mourinho has coached Benfica this campaign but recently said he will decide his future soon. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Arbeloa, 43, said he will seek “new challenges” after his first major coaching job. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arbeloa, 43, said he will seek “new challenges” after his first major coaching job. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I have already made the leap, improved greatly over these four months, and I feel prepared for new challenges,” Arbeloa said. “Starting Monday, I will think about them.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I have already made the leap, improved greatly over these four months, and I feel prepared for new challenges,” Arbeloa said. “Starting Monday, I will think about them.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Saturday will also be the last game for veteran defenders Dani Carvajal and David Alaba, whose contracts are about to expire. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saturday will also be the last game for veteran defenders Dani Carvajal and David Alaba, whose contracts are about to expire. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Right back Carvajal, 34, has helped Madrid win six Champions Leagues since 2013, while the 33-year-old Alaba contributed in two of those European Cup conquests since arriving in 2021. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Right back Carvajal, 34, has helped Madrid win six Champions Leagues since 2013, while the 33-year-old Alaba contributed in two of those European Cup conquests since arriving in 2021. {{/usCountry}}

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