A's prospect Ryan Lasko departs rehabilitation facility

Athletics minor leaguer Ryan Lasko was discharged from a New Jersey rehabilitation facility on Wednesday, more than two months after a violent collision in the outfield left him paralyzed.

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Lasko, 24, was playing center field for Double-A Midland against the Frisco RoughRiders on June 30 when he was chasing a sinking fly ball in the gap toward right field. Lasko and right fielder Devin Taylor both dove for the ball and crashed into each other at full speed.

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Lasko remained on the field for about 10 minutes before he departed on a stretcher. He underwent spinal decompression and stabilization surgery at a hospital in Plano, Texas. He fractured both the C6 and C7 vertebrae.

The Rutgers alum was transferred to the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation in West Orange, N.J., closer to his home. Staff members there cheered as Lasko left through the front door of the facility in a wheelchair Wednesday and was loaded into a van to head home.

"Ryan is heading home today after spending time in a rehab facility and he received a special surprise clap out from everyone along the way! He will begin out patient therapy and continue his journey to recovery," the Athletics wrote on X.

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{{^usCountry}} "We're with you every step of the way, Ryan!" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We're with you every step of the way, Ryan!" {{/usCountry}}

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Considered paralyzed from the chest down, Lasko has started to feel tingling in his legs during the recovery process and remains hopeful he will walk again.

While Lasko is headed home to Jackson, N.J., he still will have to spend significant time at the West Orange facility during the upcoming months as he continues his rehabilitation.

A second-round draft pick in 2023, Lasko was rated as the Athletics' No. 18 prospect by MLB Pipeline. He was batting .209 with six home runs and 34 RBIs in 73 games for Midland this season.

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