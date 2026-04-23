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Bayern Munich wins Women’s Bundesliga for fourth straight year

Bayern Munich wins Women’s Bundesliga for fourth straight year

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 12:00 am IST
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BERLIN — Bayern Munich won the Women’s Bundesliga for the fourth straight year on Wednesday with a 3-2 victory at league newcomer Union Berlin.

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Klara Bühl set up fellow substitute Giulia Gwinn for a late winner after Union twice fought back to equalize.

The Bavarian powerhouse next turns its attention to Barcelona’s visit on Saturday for the first leg of their Champions League semifinal. Bayern is bidding to reach the final for the first time while mindful of Barça’s 7-1 rout when they met for their opening game in the league phase.

Bayern encountered no such issues in the Bundesliga, winning every game with the exception of a draw at home to Carl Zeiss Jena in September. Jena is now bottom of the table, fighting for survival.

Bayern coach José Barcala rested a host of regulars against Union with the likes of Gwinn, Bühl and Pernille Harder starting on the substitutes’ bench.

Wolfsburg drew 0-0 at Werder Bremen.

Bayern, the defending champion, also faces Wolfsburg in the Women’s German Cup final on May 14 in Cologne.

Bayern's men clinched their Bundesliga title on Saturday.

soccer: /hub/soccer

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Genesis / Bayern Munich wins Women’s Bundesliga for fourth straight year
Home / Genesis / Bayern Munich wins Women’s Bundesliga for fourth straight year
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