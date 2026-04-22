Beyond Delhi: The Rise of NCR’s Next Investment Corridors

Infrastructure expansion and lifestyle migration are turning nearby cities into the next wave of real estate growth hubs.

Ongoing development of transit networks designed to connect peripheral regions with the established urban core.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The expansion of residential clusters in emerging sectors, reflecting the outward growth of the NCR region.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.

See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON