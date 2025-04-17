Beyond the City: Unforgettable 1-Day Trips Around Zurich

Zurich is well-connected to all the surrounding destinations by public transport like trains, boats and cable cars that make exploring super convenient. Here are some of the best places to explore on your 1-day excursions from Zurich. Take a relaxing boat cruise on Lake Zurich, with options ranging from short excursions to special themed dining cruises.

Discover the gems for your Zurich day excursions

There is a lot to explore from fun activities at Lake Zurich to visiting the Rhine Falls and taking a boat ride to the town of roses, Rapperswil. You can also take guided excursions from Zurich to all these destinations.

Rhine Falls Tour - A mighty waterfall for a midday adventure

Stretched across a width of 150 metres and a height of 23 metres, Rhine falls is Europe's biggest waterfall, located near Schaffhausen.

Head to Europe’s most spectacular rope parks at the north bank of Rhine falls later.

There is a boat trip that you can also opt for to experience the waterfall up close.

Traveller tip: Plan a day when the water volume in the falls is high!

Stroll through Rapperswil’s medieval streets, admire its blooming rose gardens, and visit the historic castle overlooking Lake Zurich.

Rapperswil - City of roses

Visit the mediaeval town of Rapperswil, situated on the southern shore of lake Zurich. This town is best known for its rose gardens, castle and lakesides.

Walk to the old town and shop for fresh produce at the local market.

Walk 53 steps from the main square to reach the Castle and from there you can spot Fallow deer pondering in the deer park.

Traveller tip: This town will be even more memorable if you visit during the Rapperswil rose blooming season from May to October.

Snow-covered peaks and thrilling heights from atop Mt. Titlis in winter.

Titlis - World of eternal snow

Experience the year-round snow and stunning alpine scenery of Mt. Titlis, reaching 3,020 meters in the heart of Central Switzerland.

Ascend via the Titlis Rotair, a unique revolving cable car offering panoramic views.

For a thrilling experience, walk across the Titlis Cliff Walk, Europe's highest suspension bridge and discover the icy depths of the Glacier Cave, carved beneath the glacier's surface.

Traveller tip: To fully enjoy winter activities like skiing and exploring snow trails and ice worlds, consider a visit during the colder months.

Riding the world’s steepest funicular to the peaceful heights of Stoos.

Stoos – Panorama at its peak

Escape to the serene, car-free village of Stoos, overlooking Lake Lucerne. Known for its impressive views and family-friendly charm, Stoos offers relaxing hiking amidst verdant landscapes.

Reach this Alpine haven via the remarkable world's steepest funicular railway from Schwyz.

A gentle circular path around Fronalpstock rewards with spectacular glimpses of ten shimmering lakes.

Young explorers will enjoy the engaging themed trails and mountaintop play areas.

Traveller Tip: Summer provides the perfect conditions with bright skies and open trails for enjoyable walks and hikes for visitors of all ages.

Sweeping lake views and alpine paths from the sunny summit of Mt. Rigi.

Rigi – Queen of the mountains

Reach the mountain's peak by choosing between a scenic journey on the historic cogwheel railway or a quick ascent via cable car.

Explore the mountain's diverse offerings, from blooming wildflower meadows and shaded forest trails to quiet picnic areas perfect for relaxation.

Enjoy a memorable family day with activities like rope courses, playgrounds designed for fun, and designated barbecue areas for an outdoor meal.

Traveller tip: Take advantage of potential free travel for children on the mountain railways during the summer, offering a budget-friendly way to enjoy a family day in the Alps.

How to prepare for your day trip from Zurich?

Master the public transport - use the SBB mobile app or ZVV website to check transport schedules in real time and plan better.

use the SBB mobile app or ZVV website to check transport schedules in real time and plan better. Manage your time well - check the best time to visit your preferred destinations and fit them in your day accordingly.

- check the best time to visit your preferred destinations and fit them in your day accordingly. Keep a flexible schedule - keep a buffer for spontaneous reroutes and unforeseen events.

From snowy peaks to alpine hamlets, lakes and waterfalls, do it all in a single day!

Plan your perfect day trip: Excursions from Zurich

