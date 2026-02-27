Bills GM: Owner Terry Pegula acted alone in firing Sean McDermott

Bills general manager Brandon Beane had no input on the coaching change in Buffalo, he said at the NFL Scouting Combine this week. HT Image

Beane and head coach Sean McDermott were "equals" reporting independently to owners Terry and Kim Pegula, according to the GM. The Pegulas retained Beane and had him lead the coaching search for McDermott's replacement, which ultimately became an in-house promotion. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady was introduced as the new coach last month.

"That decision was ultimately Terry Pegula's. And his alone. The structure was Sean and I both separately report to and we were equals in it. We had nine really good years together," Beane told CBS Sports in a sitdown interview at the network's makeshift studio in the media area of the combine.

"I think Terry, using his words, don't quote me, but something like we hit a proverbial playoff wall. I think he felt like we need something new. We need something fresh, just need to try something else. This was the decision he made and you follow along with it, 'Alright, you've made this decision.' Now we need to put our heads together and line up who are the best candidates.'"

Beane denied suggestions the Bills had McDermott's replacement signed, sealed and delivered before he was fired following an overtime playoff loss to the Bills.

Brady, who has never been a head coach at any level, former Chargers and Colts quarterback Philip Rivers, former Giants head coach Brian Daboll, Commanders run game coordinator Anthony Lynn and Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo were among the candidates Beane interviewed.

Beane said Brady interviewing elsewhere for head-coaching jobs the past two seasons was a consideration when the organization defined what it was looking for in a coach. But he disputed any idea that familiarity gave Brady a boost or worked against him.

"To me, it's like, treat everyone the same. And so we started that interview and I said, 'let's treat Joe like he was with the Green Bay Packers.' Brian Daboll we interviewed and he had been there four years prior . We know him pretty well and did the same thing," Beane told Sirius/XM. "Just to make sure it was a level playing field. The thing about Joe, you feel his energy, you feel his presence. But he had a vision for our defense, for our whole team. This was a guy that had a holistic approach. Ultimately, he earned it, but it was not a foregone conclusion for sure."

