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BJP candidates lose deposits in Punjab civic polls as AAP expands urban dominance

The BJP faced a major setback in Punjab’s civic body elections with over 1,100 candidates losing deposits, while AAP tightened its grip over urban local bodies.

Published on: May 29, 2026 08:42 pm IST
By Genesis
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The Punjab civic poll results delivered a sharp blow to the BJP and opposition parties on Friday, as the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) consolidated its position across urban local bodies in the state.

AAP supporters celebrate the party's lead in the Punjab civic body polls, in Amritsar on Friday.(ANI Video Grab)

According to declared results from 1,441 wards, AAP secured 670 seats and emerged as the dominant political force in municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats. Congress won 275 seats, Shiromani Akali Dal 203, while the BJP suffered one of its weakest performances in the state, with 1,142 candidates forfeiting their deposits.

AAP also claimed victory in 34 of the 48 urban local bodies where results have been declared so far. Congress remained limited to three civic bodies, while the Akali Dal won six.

The ruling party performed strongly in Dhuri, where it won 20 of 21 seats, besides recording major victories in Sunam, Sri Anandpur Sahib, Ramdas, Kartarpur and Samana.

In Gidderbaha, considered the political stronghold of Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, AAP’s gains were seen as politically significant.

 
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Home / Genesis / BJP candidates lose deposits in Punjab civic polls as AAP expands urban dominance
Home / Genesis / BJP candidates lose deposits in Punjab civic polls as AAP expands urban dominance
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