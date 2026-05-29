BJP candidates lose deposits in Punjab civic polls as AAP expands urban dominance

The Punjab civic poll results delivered a sharp blow to the BJP and opposition parties on Friday, as the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) consolidated its position across urban local bodies in the state.

AAP supporters celebrate the party's lead in the Punjab civic body polls, in Amritsar on Friday.(ANI Video Grab)

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According to declared results from 1,441 wards, AAP secured 670 seats and emerged as the dominant political force in municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats. Congress won 275 seats, Shiromani Akali Dal 203, while the BJP suffered one of its weakest performances in the state, with 1,142 candidates forfeiting their deposits.

AAP also claimed victory in 34 of the 48 urban local bodies where results have been declared so far. Congress remained limited to three civic bodies, while the Akali Dal won six.

The ruling party performed strongly in Dhuri, where it won 20 of 21 seats, besides recording major victories in Sunam, Sri Anandpur Sahib, Ramdas, Kartarpur and Samana.

In Gidderbaha, considered the political stronghold of Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, AAP’s gains were seen as politically significant.

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{{^usCountry}} AAP leaders attributed the results to welfare-focused governance, including free electricity, education and healthcare reforms, anti-corruption measures and employment initiatives undertaken over the past four years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} AAP leaders attributed the results to welfare-focused governance, including free electricity, education and healthcare reforms, anti-corruption measures and employment initiatives undertaken over the past four years. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} AAP national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda said, “Results of 48 urban local bodies in Punjab have now been declared. The Aam Aadmi Party has won 34 of them, while Congress remained limited to just three and the Akali Dal to six civic bodies. The BJP alliance, often referred to as the ‘ED party’, has been completely rejected by the people.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} AAP national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda said, “Results of 48 urban local bodies in Punjab have now been declared. The Aam Aadmi Party has won 34 of them, while Congress remained limited to just three and the Akali Dal to six civic bodies. The BJP alliance, often referred to as the ‘ED party’, has been completely rejected by the people.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He added, “Those who are used to forming governments with the help of agencies have now been shown the real strength of democracy by the people of Punjab.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “Those who are used to forming governments with the help of agencies have now been shown the real strength of democracy by the people of Punjab.” {{/usCountry}}

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