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Blue Jays' Dylan Cease and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leave the game against Pirates with injuries

Blue Jays' Dylan Cease and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leave the game against Pirates with injuries

Published on: May 25, 2026 12:01 am IST
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TORONTO — Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Dylan Cease left Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fifth inning because of a sore left hamstring.

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Slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left in the bottom half after being hit on the right elbow by a pitch from Mitch Keller. Lenyn Sosa came in to run for Guerrero and took over at first base.

Manager John Schneider and head athletic trainer Jose Ministral came to the mound in the top half after Cease shook his leg several times between pitches. Cease stayed in to retire Spencer Horwitz but was replaced by left-hander Mason Fluharty.

Cease allowed two runs and four hits in 4 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out eight. It’s just the second time in 11 starts this season that Cease has failed to finish five innings.

Cease has made at least 30 starts in each of the past five seasons, one of just four big league pitchers to do so. The others are also Blue Jays starters: José Berríos, Patrick Corbin and Kevin Gausman.

 
Home / Genesis / Blue Jays' Dylan Cease and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leave the game against Pirates with injuries
Home / Genesis / Blue Jays' Dylan Cease and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leave the game against Pirates with injuries
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