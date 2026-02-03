Borthwick backs Itoje to get 'big roar' off the bench against Wales

Steve Borthwick backed Maro Itoje to make a "massive impact" when the mourning England captain comes off the bench against Wales in his side's Six Nations opener on Saturday. HT Image

Jamie George will skipper England at Twickenham after Borthwick opted to give Itoje a replacement role, the first time he has not been in the starting line-up for a Championship game since 2020.

British and Irish Lions captain Itoje missed the start of England's training camp in Spain to attend the funeral of his mother Florence in Nigeria.

England coach Borthwick, whose team are on an 11-match unbeaten run, believes leaving Itoje out of the starting side is the right move in the light of the Saracens lock's personal circumstances.

"We all feel for Maro and his family after the very sad loss of his mum," Borthwick told BBC Sport.

"Maro and I talk a lot as you would expect. It is the right thing for him and the team this week.

"Maro was out in Nigeria and arrived back in camp a day or two after everybody else. We made the decision for this game that it's best for him to start on the bench.

"I think he is going to have a massive impact. I also know the crowd when Maro comes to the touchline, I'm sure he will get a big roar."

Itoje had played every minute of England's last 30 Six Nations matches, but will now have to make an impact from the bench.

"Maro is good. As you would expect, he has thrown himself into the preparation here and has been a role model and an example to the other players, as he always is," Borthwick said.

"This squad is really building a connection and so is the understanding the players have for each other. That connection is so vital for us as a team."

jdg/smg/bsp

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.