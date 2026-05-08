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Brighton coach Hurzeler signs contract extension to stay at Premier League club to 2029

Brighton coach Hurzeler signs contract extension to stay at Premier League club to 2029

Published on: May 08, 2026 12:02 am IST
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BRIGHTON, England — Brighton coach Fabian Hurzeler has signed a two-year contract extension through the 2028-29 season, the Premier League club said Thursday.

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The 33-year-old Hurzeler, who reportedly was drawing interest from Bayer Leverkusen, has led Brighton into contention for a European spot. The Seagulls are in eighth place ahead of Saturday's game against Wolverhampton.

“This season, he has built on the foundations laid during his first season in which he led us to an impressive eighth place,” chairman Tony Bloom said in the team’s announcement. "During his time as head coach the team has shown resilience, intensity and control. With three games to play we are pushing for a strong finish.

“Fabian’s principles and approach align with our values as a club,” Bloom added, "and we’re delighted to have agreed this new extended contract; it reflects our commitment to a shared long-term vision.”

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Genesis / Brighton coach Hurzeler signs contract extension to stay at Premier League club to 2029
Home / Genesis / Brighton coach Hurzeler signs contract extension to stay at Premier League club to 2029
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