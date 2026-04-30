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Brooks Koepka commits to alternate-field event ahead of PGA Championship

GOLF-PGA/

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 12:05 am IST
Reuters |
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Brooks Koepka continues to prove his willingness to play in second-tier events as he grinds to stay in good form ahead of the final three 2026 majors.

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As part of his immediate return to the PGA Tour through the hastily-created Returning Player Program after Koepka parted with LIV Golf, he is ineligible to accept sponsors exemptions into 2026 signature events. With two such events leading up to next month's PGA Championship, Koepka has committed to next week's alternate-field event, the Myrtle Beach Classic.

Among his five major titles, Koepka has a trio of PGA Championship victories. Myrtle Beach and its $4 million purse present a final tune-up opportunity for Koepka while the majority of the tour's marquee players will be competing for $20 million at the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte.

Myrtle Beach does provide an additional opportunity for Koepka. Should he win the event, Koepka would earn a spot into the final two signature events of the season at the Memorial and Travelers championships.

The PGA Championship will begin May 14 at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pa.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Genesis / Brooks Koepka commits to alternate-field event ahead of PGA Championship
Home / Genesis / Brooks Koepka commits to alternate-field event ahead of PGA Championship
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