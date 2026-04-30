Brooks Koepka commits to alternate-field event ahead of PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka continues to prove his willingness to play in second-tier events as he grinds to stay in good form ahead of the final three 2026 majors.

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As part of his immediate return to the PGA Tour through the hastily-created Returning Player Program after Koepka parted with LIV Golf, he is ineligible to accept sponsors exemptions into 2026 signature events. With two such events leading up to next month's PGA Championship, Koepka has committed to next week's alternate-field event, the Myrtle Beach Classic.

Among his five major titles, Koepka has a trio of PGA Championship victories. Myrtle Beach and its $4 million purse present a final tune-up opportunity for Koepka while the majority of the tour's marquee players will be competing for $20 million at the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte.

Myrtle Beach does provide an additional opportunity for Koepka. Should he win the event, Koepka would earn a spot into the final two signature events of the season at the Memorial and Travelers championships.

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{{^usCountry}} Koepka is coming off a missed cut with teammate Shane Lowry at the Zurich Classic. That followed a solid T-12 at the Masters. He does have four top-20 finishes in his past five stroke-play events, sitting 59th in the FedEx Cup standings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Koepka is coming off a missed cut with teammate Shane Lowry at the Zurich Classic. That followed a solid T-12 at the Masters. He does have four top-20 finishes in his past five stroke-play events, sitting 59th in the FedEx Cup standings. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He was the first alternate two weeks ago at the RBC Heritage, where Koepka was seen waiting out the first-round tee times in the event that someone withdrew. His presence at the Myrtle Beach Classic will provide the third-year event with a rare marquee name. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He was the first alternate two weeks ago at the RBC Heritage, where Koepka was seen waiting out the first-round tee times in the event that someone withdrew. His presence at the Myrtle Beach Classic will provide the third-year event with a rare marquee name. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Having Brooks Koepka commit to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic is a tremendous moment for our tournament and our community," tournament director Darren Nelson said, per the Post and Courier. "He's one of the most accomplished players of his generation, and his presence speaks to the continued momentum of this event on the PGA TOUR calendar." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Having Brooks Koepka commit to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic is a tremendous moment for our tournament and our community," tournament director Darren Nelson said, per the Post and Courier. "He's one of the most accomplished players of his generation, and his presence speaks to the continued momentum of this event on the PGA TOUR calendar." {{/usCountry}}

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The PGA Championship will begin May 14 at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pa.

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