Built for Active Traders: Delivering a Faster, Smarter Trading Experience

The broker that entered India's top 20 in 18 months did it by asking one question obsessively: what does a serious trader actually need?

Delivering a Faster, Smarter Trading Experience

When Dale Vaz left Swiggy, where he had built and scaled technology infrastructure as Chief Technology Officer, to start a stockbroking company, the people in his network had two reactions. Some were skeptical. Broking is a crowded market, saturated with well-capitalised incumbents. Others, particularly those who traded actively in equity derivatives, told him something different: they were desperate for a better platform.

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Vaz and his co-founder Manish Jain, a former Executive Vice President at Kotak Securities with two decades in derivatives, spent that early period asking one question. Not how do we acquire users fastest, or what segment can we undercut on price, but: what does a serious trader, someone making 20 to 50 trades a day on Bank Nifty options, actually need from a platform? The answer they arrived at shaped every product decision that followed. And those decisions, in turn, drove Sahi to a top 20 position among Indian brokers by active client count within 18 months of its December 2024 public launch.

The moment that defined the product: single screen chart based trading

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{{^usCountry}} The core insight came from watching traders work. Most active F&O traders in India operate across two or three separate applications simultaneously: one for charting, one for the order terminal, and one for tracking positions and P&L. The mental and mechanical cost of this multi-screen workflow is not small. Every second spent switching between a chart signal and an order entry is a second where the market has moved. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The core insight came from watching traders work. Most active F&O traders in India operate across two or three separate applications simultaneously: one for charting, one for the order terminal, and one for tracking positions and P&L. The mental and mechanical cost of this multi-screen workflow is not small. Every second spent switching between a chart signal and an order entry is a second where the market has moved. {{/usCountry}}

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Sahi's answer was to build everything from scratch and combine it into a single screen. The charting engine is proprietary, made in-house, and not licensed from a third party. The order management system is proprietary, not outsourced. The connection between the two is direct, not routed through a third-party API. The result: a trader can see a signal on a chart, drag their stop-loss to a new level, and execute the order without leaving the same screen.

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According to the company, this architecture achieves a P95 order latency of 6.61 milliseconds from execution system to exchange, measured across more than 9 million orders. For an options trader working on Nifty during the last hour before expiry, when price moves 100 points in minutes, that speed is not a marketing number. It is a P&L variable.

Sahi Scalper: built on top of the charts

If the in-house chart was the foundation, the Sahi Scalper was the product that crystallised Sahi's positioning. Crucially, the Scalper runs on the same proprietary charting engine: it is not a separate application but the chart itself, configured for maximum execution speed. The Scalper combines an index chart, option chain, and live P&L tracking on a single screen. It includes more than 100 technical indicators, 17 drawing tools, one-tap order execution, and preset trade sizes to eliminate configuration friction during a live trade.

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On pricing as a product decision

On pricing as a product decision

Sahi charges a flat Rs. 10 per executed order for F&O trades, with no annual maintenance charges, no account opening fees, and no platform subscription. IPO applications are free. For a new user, the first 30 days are entirely zero-brokerage. For active F&O traders, STT now costs more than brokerage at any broker — the flat fee structure tells a high-frequency trader that the platform does not penalise them for trading more.

The trust problem and how it was solved

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For a new broker with no brand history, trust is not built through advertising. Sahi holds both a SEBI broker registration (INZ000317632) and a SEBI Research Analyst registration (INH000022172), enabling it to offer AI-backed research recommendations without outsourcing compliance to a third party. The platform's 4 million-plus downloads, 200,000 registered users, and more than 23,000 user ratings averaging 4.5 stars tell a story that no press release can manufacture: traders who tried Sahi stayed with Sahi, and then told others.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently. Investors should conduct their own research and consult a financial advisor before making investment decisions.

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