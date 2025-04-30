Can man-made beaches redefine Indian housing? A look at Sky Palazzo Residences

As India’s real estate market grows, a bold new idea is catching attention — man-made beaches inside housing projects. What was once seen only in luxury resorts abroad is now becoming a reality here. Leading this trend is Trinity’s Sky Palazzo Residences in Gurugram, a high-rise project offering a private beach experience. Sky Palazzo Residences Redefines Indian Housing

Experts have often questioned whether man-made beaches could really work in India’s tough weather and crowded cities. While there are still concerns about how practical and easy they are to maintain, projects like Sky Palazzo are showing that with careful planning, a private beach is not just possible — it’s something homebuyers really want.

Trinity’s rapid construction progress underscores their commitment to delivering on the vision. Excavation work for Sky Palazzo’s expansive site was completed within just one month of receiving RERA approvals — a remarkable feat given the scale of the project. Piling work, another critical stage in the construction process, is now nearing completion, keeping the project on a fast-track schedule.

Avinash Nagpal, Senior Vice President – Projects at Trinity, shared his perspective on the challenges and rewards of building India’s first man-made beach at a residential project:

"The idea of a private beach in the middle of Gurugram seemed ambitious at first, but we are determined to get the details right. Every technical decision — from soil testing to waterproofing — is made with long-term durability in mind. We believe Sky Palazzo will redefine urban luxury living in India."

Adding to this, Adil Altaf, Managing Director of Trinity, emphasized the emotional value behind the concept:

"In a city that’s always rushing, we wanted to create a permanent escape for our residents. A private beach brings a sense of calm, connection, and celebration that few other amenities can match. Sky Palazzo Residences is more than just a place to live — it’s a place to feel alive."

As Sky Palazzo Residences continues to rise, its man-made beach is being closely watched by architects, developers, and market analysts alike. If successful, it could open a new chapter in Indian residential design — one where lifestyle amenities aren’t just about luxury, but about creating entire new environments for modern living.

With the groundwork almost ready, and anticipation building, Trinity’s experiment with the beach lifestyle may well set a precedent for the future of urban housing in India.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.