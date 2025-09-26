CBSE Class 10th and 12th Datesheet Released — How to Plan Your Preparation

CBSE has issued the 2026 tentative datesheet for class 10 & 12 board exams. The students of Class 10 and Class 12 can start preparing accordingly. The datesheet is the guide for the students to prepare their strategy for the final examination. Parents and teachers can work together to help students create the right balance between revision and relaxation. The datesheet is the guide for the students to prepare their strategy for the final examination.

The CBSE 2026 exams will begin on February 17, 2026. Class 10 exams will continue till March 9, 2026, while Class 12 exams will go on till April 9, 2026. All exams will start at 10:30 AM sharp across the country, following strict guidelines.

Below is the datesheet for classes 10 & 12, followed by preparation tips and notes on how CBSE Sample Papers for Class 10 & 12 can be useful in preparing for these exams.

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Datesheet 2026

Here is the schedule for Class 10 board exams. Students should mark these dates carefully in their calendars for better preparation.

Date Day Subject 17 Feb 2026 Tuesday Mathematics 18 Feb 2026 Wednesday Agriculture / Retail / Security / Data Science 20 Feb 2026 Friday Marketing/Sales 21 Feb 2026 English (Communicative), English (Language and Literature) 23 Feb 2026 Monday French 24 Feb 2026 Thursday Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri 25 Feb 2026 Saturday Science 26 Feb 2026 Thursday Home Science 27 Feb 2026 Friday Computer Applications, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence 28 Feb 2026 Saturday Sanskrit (Communicative), Sanskrit, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa, Urdu Course-B 02 Mar 2026 Monday Hindi Course-A, Hindi Course-B 03 Mar 2026 Tuesday Elements of Business, Elements of Book Keeping & Accountancy 05 Mar 2026 Thursday Painting 06 Mar 2026 Friday Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada 07 Mar 2026 Saturday Social Science 09 Mar 2026 Monday Telugu, Arabic, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha View All Prev Next

Students should note that Science, Mathematics, and Social Science are packed close together, so planning revisions in advance can be helpful.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Datesheet 2026

For Class 12 students, the exams are slightly longer and carry on into April. Here is the detailed subject-wise schedule to follow carefully:

For Class 12, subjects like Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, and Biology are spread out, giving students some space. However, these subjects require conceptual clarity and practice. More information can be found at:- www.cbse.gov.in

How to Use This Datesheet Wisely for CBSE Class 10 & 12?

The datesheet can be a reminder for all the students to start preparing their strategy, identifying which subjects are scheduled close together and which should be prioritised. It is not just a list of exam days; it works like a personal study calendar for every student. If used wisely, it can make the preparation easier. For many students, subjects like Physics Class 12 or Mathematics often feel challenging and require more practice. Revising them properly before February can provide a sense of confidence and may help in reducing stress.

For example, in Class 12, there is only a one-day gap between Physics and Psychology. This means neither subject can be left for the last moment; time should be divided carefully and prepared in advance. Avoid last-minute cramming, and revise notes slowly and steadily.

Practising with resources like the best CBSE guide for Class 10 or solving Oswaal Class 10 sample papers and Oswaal sample paper collections may help test preparation and maintain focus before the real exams.

Why Sample Papers Are Important

Once the dates are announced, the next step is to start practising in real exam-like conditions. This is where sample papers become helpful.. These papers help give an idea of the latest CBSE pattern and train students to manage time within the given marking scheme.

For Class 10 students, solving sample papers regularly can help test knowledge and also provide solutions that show how to frame answers that fetch higher marks. Many toppers also recommend following this approach.

Sample papers ensure entry into the exam hall with confidence and clarity.

Class 12 students, particularly in subjects like Physics, can bridge preparation gaps by practising with Oswaal Sample Papers and guides. When combined with CBSE Class 12 books, these sample papers ensure entry into the exam hall with confidence and clarity.

Some Key Inferences from The Datesheet:-

Exam Gaps Analysis (Class 10 & 12)

There are short gaps (e.g., Physics → Psychology in Class 12, or Math → Science → Social Science cluster in Class 10). Students should use January to pre-revise heavy subjects, so the “gap days” are just for brush-up.

2. Difficulty Clustering Insight

Class 10 has Math, Science, and Social Science within ~20 days — high-stakes subjects packed close together.Class 12 has “scattered but concept-heavy” subjects (Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Economics). This means conceptual clarity is more important than rote revision.

3. Morning Exam Routine Tip (10:30 AM start)/Parent & Teacher Role

Students can practice sample papers from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM at home to sync body clock & improve focus.

Parents → simulate test-day environment at home.

Teachers → use sample papers in class tests aligned with the actual timetable.

4. Subject-Specific Prep Windows

Example: Physics & Chemistry are ~8 days apart; use that window to re-solve numerical-heavy questions. Business Studies & Accountancy are close; students need to manage theory vs. numericals.

5. Mental Health & Relaxation Windows

Identify “lighter subject” days (e.g., Painting, Home Science, optional languages) and suggest students use those gaps as reset periods. Mind maps given in Oswaal Books may be used as quick stress-busters in those windows.

