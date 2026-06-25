Chandigarh University Offers Industry-Collaborative Programs with PwC, SAS, IBM, Deloitte and AON

With technological advancements in recent years, the world of business has transformed significantly. As industries continue to evolve, organisations are seeking professionals equipped with specialised knowledge, industry-relevant skills and the ability to thrive in complex business environments. The growing demand for talent in these areas of management has created the need for academic programmes that closely align with industry expectations and future workforce requirements.

Chandigarh University, UP, introduces eight industry-collaborative programmes in management and commerce to bridge academia and industry gaps.(CU UP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

To address this demand, a multidisciplinary university, Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh has forged collaborations with leading industry institutes to offer eight industry-collaborative programmes across emerging management and commerce domains. Designed to bridge the gap between academia and industry, these programmes combine an academic foundation with practical industry exposure, equipping students with the skills and expertise required in the evolving business environment.

Chandigarh University Senior Management during Signing of an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IBM Officials at Lucknow. (CU UP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Chandigarh University Lucknow has introduced industry-collaborative programmes with different global and Indian companies. Through these industry collaborations in domains varying from finance, consulting, analytics, technology, and human resources, Chandigarh University is helping in generating employment opportunities for the youth of UP and also nurturing a future-ready workforce that can drive innovation, take up the leadership roles and contribute to value creation in the national economy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chandigarh University Lucknow has introduced industry-collaborative programmes with different global and Indian companies. Through these industry collaborations in domains varying from finance, consulting, analytics, technology, and human resources, Chandigarh University is helping in generating employment opportunities for the youth of UP and also nurturing a future-ready workforce that can drive innovation, take up the leadership roles and contribute to value creation in the national economy. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Nurturing future business leaders with seven management programs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nurturing future business leaders with seven management programs {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chandigarh University, Lucknow has established collaborations with institutes including PwC Academy to offer MBA in Applied Finance, NSE Academy to offer MBA in FinTech, SAS to offer MBA in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, IBM to offer MBA in Business Analytics and MBA in Strategic HR in collaboration with AON. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chandigarh University, Lucknow has established collaborations with institutes including PwC Academy to offer MBA in Applied Finance, NSE Academy to offer MBA in FinTech, SAS to offer MBA in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, IBM to offer MBA in Business Analytics and MBA in Strategic HR in collaboration with AON. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chandigarh University Senior Management during Signing of an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SAS Officials at Lucknow. (CU UP)

The finance sector is being transformed by technology, data-driven decision-making, and evolving regulatory frameworks. As a result, finance education is expanding beyond traditional concepts to include digital finance, analytics, and emerging financial technologies.

At Chandigarh University, UP, the MBA in Applied Finance, offered in collaboration with PwC Academy, is designed to provide students with knowledge of financial strategy, investment analysis, risk assessment, and digital finance. The programme combines academic learning with industry-focused interventions delivered by professionals from PwC India, enabling students to explore financial modelling, consulting practices, and strategic decision-making.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The curriculum also introduces learners to emerging domains such as FinTech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Behavioural Finance while integrating technology tools, analytics and forecasting techniques. Through consulting projects, case studies, and workshops, students gain practical exposure to contemporary financial challenges.

Similarly, the MBA in FinTech, developed in collaboration with NSE Academy, focuses on the growing convergence of finance and technology. Covering areas such as blockchain, digital payments, AI-driven finance and algorithmic trading, the programme seeks to equip students with an understanding of the changing financial ecosystem. Industry exposure, hands-on learning and market-oriented insights help students develop skills relevant to careers in investment banking, financial analytics, digital finance and related fields.

Together, these programmes reflect the increasing demand for professionals who can navigate both traditional financial functions and emerging technology-driven financial systems.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Today, Data and Artificial Intelligence have become central to business strategy across industries. Organisations are relying on analytics to improve efficiency, understand consumer behaviour, and make informed decisions, creating demand for professionals with both analytical and managerial capabilities.

The MBA in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence at CU UP, offered in collaboration with SAS, addresses this need by combining management education with advanced analytical learning. Students are introduced to machine learning, predictive modelling, big data, and AI-enabled decision-making while gaining exposure to real-world projects and industry-standard tools.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The MBA in Business Analytics, developed in collaboration with IBM focuses on transforming data into business insights through statistical analysis, predictive modelling and data visualisation. Students are exposed to analytical methods and technologies such as IBM Cognos Analytics, IBM Watson Studio, and IBM SPSS Statistics, helping them understand how analytics supports business functions including finance, marketing, and operations.

While technology continues to reshape organisations, effective management of people remains critical to business success. Modern workplaces require HR professionals who can align workforce strategies with organisational goals while addressing talent management and retention challenges.

The MBA in Strategic Human Resources, offered in collaboration with AON, focuses on developing professionals capable of serving as a vital link between leadership and workforce development. The programme combines contemporary HR theories with practical applications to help students understand the evolving role of human resources in organisational growth.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

With a focus on experiential learning, the programme explores areas such as talent management, employee engagement and workforce effectiveness. By connecting people strategies with organisational objectives, it seeks to prepare graduates for the strategic nature of HR functions in modern enterprises.

Chandigarh University also offers BBA FinTech (Hons) with ACCA, offered in collaboration with Grant Thornton that introduces students to developments influencing modern commerce, including AI-powered retail, digital identity systems, cybersecurity, smart logistics and technology-driven consumer experiences. The programme combines financial and business fundamentals with exposure to emerging trends that are transforming commercial operations.

Chandigarh University Senior Management during Signing of an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with KPMG Officials at Lucknow. (CU UP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

At the undergraduate level, the BBA in Business Analytics (Hons) offered in collaboration with Deloitte, introduces students to the intersection of finance, technology, and business intelligence. The programme is designed to build analytical thinking and problem-solving capabilities while preparing students for opportunities in financial services, consulting, business analytics and fintech-related domains.

Collectively, these programmes highlight the growing role of data-driven decision-making and the need for professionals who can interpret information and convert it into business value.

Preparing future-ready finance and accounting professionals

Consequently, commerce education is incorporating new tools, technologies and industry practices alongside traditional accounting and finance concepts.

The B Com (Hons) ACCA International Accounting and Finance, also offered in collaboration with Grant Thornton, focuses on building expertise in accounting, auditing, taxation and financial analysis while integrating practical exposure to industry-relevant technologies. Students gain familiarity with tools such as Power BI, Tableau, Advanced Excel, SAP and Oracle Financials, helping them understand how technology is reshaping financial management and reporting.

The programme further emphasises research-driven learning, industry engagement and practical exposure through internships, projects, workshops, and seminars, enabling students to connect theoretical concepts with professional applications.

As business environments become increasingly interconnected, technology-driven and data-centric, the expectations from graduates continue to evolve. Industry-academia collaboration is emerging as an important approach to addressing this shift by aligning education with workplace realities.

Through collaborations spanning finance, fintech, analytics, artificial intelligence, human resources and commerce, Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh's industry collaborative programmes reflect the growing emphasis on experiential learning and industry relevance. By combining academic foundations with practical exposure and emerging technologies, these programmes aim to prepare students for a future where business knowledge, analytical capabilities and industry understanding are equally important for professional success.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

artificial intelligence See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON