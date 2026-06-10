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Chhattisgarh CM reviews grievance redressal system, speaks to caller on helpline

Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reviews the state's grievance redressal system, ensuring prompt resolutions and accountability. 

Updated on: Jun 10, 2026 01:57 pm IST
By Genesis
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Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday reviewed the functioning of the state's Chief Minister Helpline and Grievance Management System (1076), examining its technical infrastructure and complaint resolution mechanism. During the visit, he inspected the process of complaint registration, monitoring and disposal, and directed officials to ensure transparent, accountable and time-bound delivery of public services.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai inaugurates the new CM helpline centre, in Nava Raipur on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

At the helpline centre, Sai personally spoke to caller Poonaram Thakre, who had contacted the service regarding a complaint linked to an income certificate application. After learning about his issue, the Chief Minister assured him that it would be resolved soon.

“Your problem will be resolved soon,” Sai told the caller. He said the government's priority was to ensure timely and effective resolution of citizens' grievances and stressed the need for prompt complaint disposal.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the integrated platform connects all state departments and includes more than 1,200 complaint categories and nearly 8,000 mapped officials across four administrative levels. A multi-level escalation mechanism monitors grievance redressal from the block level to the state level. Sai also reviewed the system's MIS dashboard, complaint analytics and departmental performance assessment tools, describing data-driven decision-making as an important pillar of good governance.

 
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Home / Genesis / Chhattisgarh CM reviews grievance redressal system, speaks to caller on helpline
Home / Genesis / Chhattisgarh CM reviews grievance redressal system, speaks to caller on helpline
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