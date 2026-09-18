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Chhattisgarh lights over 1.5 crore lamps under Seva Sankalp Abhiyan

On September 17, Chhattisgarh lit over 1.5 crore lamps in a grand show of gratitude for Prime Minister Modi’s 25 years of public service.

Updated on: Sep 18, 2026, 11:11:16 IST
By Genesis
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Chhattisgarh witnessed the lighting of more than 1.50 crore lamps on September 17 as part of the ‘Aashirwad Ke Diye’ programme organised under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan. The statewide initiative was held to express gratitude for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years of public service, according to the state government.

Citizens of all backgrounds united in this initiative, demonstrating collective resolve and a commitment to community welfare, as part of the ongoing Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.
Citizens of all backgrounds united in this initiative, demonstrating collective resolve and a commitment to community welfare, as part of the ongoing Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.

Citizens participated in the programme across villages and cities, lighting lamps at temples, public squares, prominent grounds and other public locations. The initiative brought together people from different sections of society, including women, youth, farmers, workers, students, public representatives and other residents.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said Prime Minister Modi had dedicated his life to national and public service. He said the country had taken several major decisions under Modi’s leadership, giving fresh momentum to public welfare and nation-building.

Participants used lamps to convey their good wishes to the Prime Minister and express appreciation for his public life, service and commitment to nation-building. At several locations, lamps were arranged into patterns and messages.

The programme was accompanied by a message focused on service, good governance, cooperation and collective resolve. Large gatherings were reported at public venues across different districts, where citizens took part in the lamp-lighting activities.

The government said the lamp-lighting programme reflected public participation in the campaign and its stated objectives. The event formed part of a month-long series of activities intended to promote service-oriented engagement and community involvement across the state.

 
ChhattisgarhNarendra Modiht governmentgovernment news
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