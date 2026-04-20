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CM Dhami conducts surprise inspection, acts on helpline complaint

Uttarakhand CM leaves review meeting midway to verify ground reality, orders immediate action on civic lapses.

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 09:57 am IST
By Genesis
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Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday carried out a surprise field visit in response to a complaint received through the state’s CM Helpline 1905, underlining a shift towards on-ground accountability in governance.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inspects a complaint site in Dehradun following a CM Helpline 1905 grievance.

Officials had gathered at the Secretariat for a scheduled review of complaints registered on the helpline when Dhami did not arrive, triggering confusion. Shortly after, it emerged that the Chief Minister had left for an unannounced inspection to assess the ground situation firsthand.

Within minutes, Dhami reached Jakhan on Rajpur Road, where the complainant, Vivek Madan, had flagged civic issues. The Chief Minister directly interacted with him and conducted a spot inspection of the site.

During the visit, deficiencies in recent infrastructure work came to light. Portions of the footpath, reportedly restored after underground electricity cabling, had sunk due to poor refilling, while some electric lines remained partially exposed, posing safety risks.

Taking a firm stance, Dhami questioned officials on the execution and quality checks of the work, asking whether public projects were being carried out for convenience or merely on paper. He warned that negligence, especially in matters concerning public safety, would not be tolerated.

Highlighting priority sectors, Dhami said issues related to electricity, roads and water supply must be addressed on an urgent basis. He added that future reviews would include surprise inspections, and any negligence found on the ground would invite direct action.

The move signals a push towards real-time governance, with the Chief Minister emphasising that grievance redressal mechanisms must translate into visible outcomes on the ground rather than remain confined to official records.

 
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Home / Genesis / CM Dhami conducts surprise inspection, acts on helpline complaint
Home / Genesis / CM Dhami conducts surprise inspection, acts on helpline complaint
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