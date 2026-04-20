CM Dhami conducts surprise inspection, acts on helpline complaint

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday carried out a surprise field visit in response to a complaint received through the state’s CM Helpline 1905, underlining a shift towards on-ground accountability in governance.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inspects a complaint site in Dehradun following a CM Helpline 1905 grievance.

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Officials had gathered at the Secretariat for a scheduled review of complaints registered on the helpline when Dhami did not arrive, triggering confusion. Shortly after, it emerged that the Chief Minister had left for an unannounced inspection to assess the ground situation firsthand.

Within minutes, Dhami reached Jakhan on Rajpur Road, where the complainant, Vivek Madan, had flagged civic issues. The Chief Minister directly interacted with him and conducted a spot inspection of the site.

During the visit, deficiencies in recent infrastructure work came to light. Portions of the footpath, reportedly restored after underground electricity cabling, had sunk due to poor refilling, while some electric lines remained partially exposed, posing safety risks.

Taking a firm stance, Dhami questioned officials on the execution and quality checks of the work, asking whether public projects were being carried out for convenience or merely on paper. He warned that negligence, especially in matters concerning public safety, would not be tolerated.

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{{^usCountry}} The Chief Minister directed immediate reconstruction of the damaged footpath with proper standards, complete undergrounding of electric lines, and strict action against officials and agencies found responsible for lapses. He emphasised that accountability must be fixed at every level. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Chief Minister directed immediate reconstruction of the damaged footpath with proper standards, complete undergrounding of electric lines, and strict action against officials and agencies found responsible for lapses. He emphasised that accountability must be fixed at every level. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On returning to the Secretariat, Dhami chaired the review meeting with a markedly stricter tone. “I have seen the ground reality before reviewing files, and such conditions are unacceptable,” he told officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On returning to the Secretariat, Dhami chaired the review meeting with a markedly stricter tone. “I have seen the ground reality before reviewing files, and such conditions are unacceptable,” he told officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He instructed departments to ensure timely redressal of all complaints received through CM Helpline 1905 and mandated field verification instead of relying solely on paperwork. He also called for permanent solutions to recurring issues and criticised the lack of coordination among departments that leads to repeated excavation and inconvenience to the public. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He instructed departments to ensure timely redressal of all complaints received through CM Helpline 1905 and mandated field verification instead of relying solely on paperwork. He also called for permanent solutions to recurring issues and criticised the lack of coordination among departments that leads to repeated excavation and inconvenience to the public. {{/usCountry}}

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Highlighting priority sectors, Dhami said issues related to electricity, roads and water supply must be addressed on an urgent basis. He added that future reviews would include surprise inspections, and any negligence found on the ground would invite direct action.

The move signals a push towards real-time governance, with the Chief Minister emphasising that grievance redressal mechanisms must translate into visible outcomes on the ground rather than remain confined to official records.

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