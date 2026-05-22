Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday reviewed forest fire control measures, drinking water supply, health services and monsoon preparedness at a high-level meeting held at the Chief Minister’s residence in Dehradun.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chairs a high-level review meeting on forest fire control, monsoon preparedness, health services and drinking water arrangements in Dehradun.

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During the review, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure timely and effective action on forest fire incidents and warned of strict action against those responsible for damaging forest resources. He said officials concerned must reach the spot within one hour of receiving information about a forest fire.

1,000 new forest guards to be recruited

Dhami directed the Forest Department to implement the “Shitlakhet model” across the state for effective forest fire management. He asked officials to create small ponds near fire lines, prepare a concrete action plan and provide adequate equipment to firefighting personnel.

The Chief Minister also ordered recruitment for 1,000 new forest guard posts to ensure adequate manpower for forest protection. He directed that village committees and Van Panchayats be provided the required budget support under rules for forest fire prevention activities.

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{{^usCountry}} Considering rising human-wildlife conflict cases, Dhami asked officials to ensure availability of veterinarians in every forest division. He also stressed the need for a mobile alert system for timely dissemination of forest fire information. Focus on drinking water, uninterrupted electricity {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Considering rising human-wildlife conflict cases, Dhami asked officials to ensure availability of veterinarians in every forest division. He also stressed the need for a mobile alert system for timely dissemination of forest fire information. Focus on drinking water, uninterrupted electricity {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Reviewing summer preparedness, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply across the state. He asked departments to maintain adequate availability of water tankers and restore damaged pipelines quickly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reviewing summer preparedness, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply across the state. He asked departments to maintain adequate availability of water tankers and restore damaged pipelines quickly. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dhami said pilgrims and tourists visiting hill and religious destinations should also receive adequate drinking water facilities. He further instructed officials to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply and intensify efforts to increase power generation. Monsoon readiness and hospital safety {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhami said pilgrims and tourists visiting hill and religious destinations should also receive adequate drinking water facilities. He further instructed officials to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply and intensify efforts to increase power generation. Monsoon readiness and hospital safety {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Chief Minister asked district in-charge secretaries to conduct field inspections and review preparedness in their respective districts ahead of the monsoon season. He directed officials to maintain special vigilance in vulnerable areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Chief Minister asked district in-charge secretaries to conduct field inspections and review preparedness in their respective districts ahead of the monsoon season. He directed officials to maintain special vigilance in vulnerable areas. {{/usCountry}}

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During the health department review, Dhami ordered mandatory fire safety audits in all hospitals and stressed maintaining cleanliness standards. He also directed officials to encourage institutional deliveries and maintain complete records of pregnant women, especially during the monsoon period, while ensuring transport arrangements for them to reach hospitals.

Char Dham pilgrims’ safety top priority

Dhami said devotees found medically unfit during screening tests for the Char Dham Yatra should be advised against undertaking the pilgrimage. He said ensuring the safe journey of pilgrims remains the state government’s top priority.

Senior officials, including Chief Secretary-level officers and forest department officials, were present in the meeting.

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