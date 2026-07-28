Commonwealth Games as 'training day', says Olympic champion McClenaghan

Olympic gymnastics champion Rhys McClenaghan dismissed the Commonwealth Games as a "training day" after he failed to win a medal in the men's pommel final on Monday.

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The Northern Irishman starred in Paris two years ago to claim Olympic gold, but was only sixth in Glasgow after a new mount at the start of his routine backfired.

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McClenaghan failed to earn a medal at the Games for the first time after claiming gold in the Gold Coast in 2018 and silver in Birmingham four years ago.

But the 27-year-old shrugged off the disappointment as he looked ahead to the upcoming European and world championships.

"This is a training day for me, so we go back to the gym as soon as I can, and we tackle it just like we tackle any training day," said McClenaghan, who also won the world championships in 2022 and 2023.

"Even if I had won gold here it still would have been treated as a stepping-stone. We go back to the gym as soon as we can, and we tackle it just like we tackle any training day. We've got our eye on the prize for the Europeans."

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{{^usCountry}} Jordan Carroll secured gold for Canada and there was more success for hosts Scotland as all-around champion Reuben Ward claimed silver and his teammate Cameron Lynn took bronze. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jordan Carroll secured gold for Canada and there was more success for hosts Scotland as all-around champion Reuben Ward claimed silver and his teammate Cameron Lynn took bronze. {{/usCountry}}

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"Scotland is a force to be reckoned with in gymnastics and we are starting to prove that," said Ward, who claimed Scotland's first all-around medal on Sunday. "I began it the other day and we are snowballing now."

Luke Whitehouse made up for the disappointing performance in the men's all-around competition by taking gold in the men's floor final.

The 24-year-old admitted he had been distracted since teammate Gabriel Langton crashed off the high bar midway through the team final on Friday, requiring an overnight stay in hospital.

"There's been a lot going on," Whitehouse said. "You've just got to try and ignore the noise and focus on your routines. Gabriel's my room-mate here and to know that he's fine and doing well, I couldn't be happier."

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Canada's 16-year-old sensation Lia-Monica Fontaine won gold in the vault to add to her all-around bronze. England's Abigail Martin took silver with Abigail Roper of Wales winning bronze.

Roper's twin sister Emily also won bronze in the uneven bars behind Australia's Kate McDonald and Ellie Black of Canada.

Felix Dolci added a third medal and second gold of the Games with victory in the men's rings ahead of compatriot William Emard and James Hardy of Australia.

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