...
...
Next Story

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Gyaneshwari Yadav to get 30 lakh, DSP promotion: Chhattisgarh CM

Gyaneshwari Yadav received a ₹30 lakh and a promotion to DSP from Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai after her silver medal win at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Updated on: Aug 4, 2026, 12:53:43 IST
By Genesis
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Commonwealth Games 2026 silver medallist Gyaneshwari Yadav was felicitated at the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's residence on Monday, where Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced a 30 lakh cash incentive and an out-of-turn promotion to the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in recognition of her achievement.

Gyaneshwari Yadav honored with ₹30 lakh and DSP promotion for her Commonwealth Games achievement.
Gyaneshwari Yadav honored with ₹30 lakh and DSP promotion for her Commonwealth Games achievement.

Yadav, a native of Rajnandgaon, won the silver medal in the women's 53 kg weightlifting event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, lifting a combined 199 kg in her maiden appearance at the Games.

Congratulating the athlete, Sai said her performance had brought pride to both Chhattisgarh and the country and described it as a landmark achievement in the state's sporting history. He recalled meeting Yadav before her departure for Glasgow and said he had also congratulated her through a video call after her medal-winning performance.

The chief minister said the financial reward and out-of-turn promotion reflected the state government's commitment to recognising outstanding sporting achievements and encouraging athletes to excel.

Sai said Yadav's journey from limited resources to success on the international stage demonstrated the value of discipline, perseverance and consistent hard work. He added that her achievement would inspire young people, especially girls, across the state to pursue their goals with determination.

He said identifying talent, creating opportunities and honouring sporting excellence remained central to the government's approach, adding that these efforts would help more athletes from Chhattisgarh represent India at the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and other international competitions.

 
Commonwealth Gamesht governmentgovernment news
Stay updated with real-time coverage on Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE and the CJP Protest LIVE, bringing you the latest developments from Parliament and Jantar Mantar across India.
Stay updated with real-time coverage on Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE and the CJP Protest LIVE, bringing you the latest developments from Parliament and Jantar Mantar across India.
Home/Genesis/Commonwealth Games silver medallist Gyaneshwari Yadav to get ₹30 lakh, DSP promotion: Chhattisgarh CM
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe