Commonwealth Games silver medallist Gyaneshwari Yadav to get 30 lakh, DSP promotion: Chhattisgarh CM

Commonwealth Games 2026 silver medallist Gyaneshwari Yadav was felicitated at the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's residence on Monday, where Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced a ₹30 lakh cash incentive and an out-of-turn promotion to the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in recognition of her achievement.

Gyaneshwari Yadav honored with ₹30 lakh and DSP promotion for her Commonwealth Games achievement.

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Yadav, a native of Rajnandgaon, won the silver medal in the women's 53 kg weightlifting event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, lifting a combined 199 kg in her maiden appearance at the Games.

Congratulating the athlete, Sai said her performance had brought pride to both Chhattisgarh and the country and described it as a landmark achievement in the state's sporting history. He recalled meeting Yadav before her departure for Glasgow and said he had also congratulated her through a video call after her medal-winning performance.

The chief minister said the financial reward and out-of-turn promotion reflected the state government's commitment to recognising outstanding sporting achievements and encouraging athletes to excel.

Sai said Yadav's journey from limited resources to success on the international stage demonstrated the value of discipline, perseverance and consistent hard work. He added that her achievement would inspire young people, especially girls, across the state to pursue their goals with determination.

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the government's sports policy, the chief minister said the state was strengthening sports infrastructure, improving training facilities, coaching and other support systems to help athletes compete at national and international levels. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the government's sports policy, the chief minister said the state was strengthening sports infrastructure, improving training facilities, coaching and other support systems to help athletes compete at national and international levels. {{/usCountry}}

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He said identifying talent, creating opportunities and honouring sporting excellence remained central to the government's approach, adding that these efforts would help more athletes from Chhattisgarh represent India at the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and other international competitions.