Considering an AC Upgrade for Summer? What to Know About Hitachi ACs

Peak summer in India means temperatures touching 44 degrees — and an AC that cannot keep up can make indoor conditions uncomfortable. If a current unit is loud, struggling, and still leaving the room warmer than expected, the issue may not be the season. It may be the technology. Hitachi ACs are engineered with Japanese precision for these conditions — combining inverter compressors with self-cleaning technology to support consistent cooling during India's summer months.

Bajaj Finserv's Summer Sale offers limited-time discounts on Hitachi ACs, featuring easy EMI loans up to Rs. 5 lakh.

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The good news is that upgrading to one does not necessarily require a large upfront payment. During the Bajaj Finserv Summer Sale, customers can purchase a Hitachi AC at a competitive price, supported by available offers and discounts. By visiting any of the 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finserv partner stores, customers can avail of an Easy EMI Loan offering financing of up to Rs. 5 lakh. Repayment is structured in instalments with tenures of 1 to 60 months. Select models may also come with a zero down payment offer.

How to choose the right Hitachi AC

Choosing the right Hitachi AC depends on room size, star rating, and other relevant features as listed below:

Room size and tonnage: A 1-ton AC suits rooms up to 120 square feet. A 1.5-ton AC works well for most living rooms. A 2-ton AC suits larger spaces above 180 square feet.

Star rating: A 5-star BEE rating offers higher energy efficiency. A 3-star model is a budget-friendly alternative for shorter daily usage.

Split vs window AC: Split ACs are generally quieter and more efficient. Window ACs are compact and easier to install — suitable for smaller rooms or rental homes.

Key features: Features such as Frost Wash self-cleaning technology, copper condensers, and inverter compressors can support consistent cooling.

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{{^usCountry}} Why Hitachi ACs are a smart choice {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why Hitachi ACs are a smart choice {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Whether selecting a Hitachi AC in India under Rs. 40,000 or a 5-star model, here is what is commonly associated with the brand: Japanese precision engineering: Built to exacting standards — designed to support performance across regular use.

Frost Wash technology: Automatically defrosts and cleans the indoor unit — which may reduce maintenance requirements, providing better air quality.

Energy efficiency: 5-star inverter models generally consume less electricity than fixed-speed alternatives.

Copper condensers: Support heat exchange and durability.

Stabiliser-free operation: Most Hitachi models help protect the compressor from voltage fluctuations — common during Indian summers.

Wide range: From 1-ton splits to heavy-duty 2-ton units — covering different room sizes and cooling requirements.

Service network: Trained technicians available across major cities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Whether selecting a Hitachi AC in India under Rs. 40,000 or a 5-star model, here is what is commonly associated with the brand: Japanese precision engineering: Built to exacting standards — designed to support performance across regular use.

Frost Wash technology: Automatically defrosts and cleans the indoor unit — which may reduce maintenance requirements, providing better air quality.

Energy efficiency: 5-star inverter models generally consume less electricity than fixed-speed alternatives.

Copper condensers: Support heat exchange and durability.

Stabiliser-free operation: Most Hitachi models help protect the compressor from voltage fluctuations — common during Indian summers.

Wide range: From 1-ton splits to heavy-duty 2-ton units — covering different room sizes and cooling requirements.

Service network: Trained technicians available across major cities. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Top Hitachi ACs to buy in 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Top Hitachi ACs to buy in 2026 {{/usCountry}}

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Whether upgrading a bedroom or cooling a large living room, here are the Hitachi AC models currently available:

Model Type Star rating Price* EMI starting from* Hitachi 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter (RAS.G312PCBISS) Split AC 3 Star Rs. 31,990 Rs. 2,516/month Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter (RSQG318HFEQF) Split AC 3 Star Rs. 37,490 Rs. 2,279/month Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter (RAW518HGEOZ1) Window AC 5 Star Rs. 39,949 Rs. 3,330/month Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter (RAS.V518PCCISH1) Split AC 5 Star Rs. 42,900 Rs. 3,575/month Hitachi 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter (RAS.G322PCBISS) Split AC 3 Star Rs. 48,500 Rs. 4,042/month View All

Disclaimer: Prices and EMIs may differ based on location, partner store, promotional offer, and variant. Visit a partner store to find out the latest prices and offers.

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Limited-time offers on top AC brands

Bajaj Finserv partner stores are running brand-level offers this summer. Here are the brand-specific offers available right now:

Brand EMI starting from Max tenure Discount Price range LG Rs. 1,337/month 15 months Up to 50% off Rs. 20,000 – Rs. 72,000 Daikin Rs. 1,744/month 18 months Up to 35% off Rs. 31,000 – Rs. 1,21,000 Samsung Rs. 3,608/month 12 months Up to 45% off Rs. 43,000 – Rs. 1,01,000 Godrej Rs. 1,101/month 12 months Up to 35% off Rs. 30,000 – Rs. 70,000 Blue Star Rs. 1,990/month 12 months Up to 30% off Rs. 23,000 – Rs. 66,000 View All

Terms and conditions apply. Check with your store for details.

Why buy a Hitachi AC on EMI with Bajaj Finserv?

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Buying a 5-star AC can become more manageable when the cost is split into monthly instalments. Bajaj Finserv offers options to plan purchases based on individual budgets.

Browse and compare online: Explore models on Bajaj Mall and compare star ratings, key features, and tonnage options, including 2-ton ACs for larger rooms.

Visit partner stores: Check shortlisted models at Bajaj Finserv partner stores with in-store guidance.

Opt for Easy EMI Loan: Finance up to Rs. 5 lakh with tenures of 1 to 60 months. Zero down payment available on select models.

Check eligibility online: Verify pre-approved limits using mobile number and OTP.

Use the Insta EMI Network Card: Convert purchases into EMIs through a paperless process.

Whether searching for a Hitachi AC price in India, a window AC for a compact room, or a portable AC for flexible cooling, Bajaj Finserv provides financing options to support the purchase. With the Bajaj Finserv Summer Sale, customers can explore available EMI options.

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Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

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