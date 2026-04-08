Considering an AC Upgrade for Summer? What to Know About Hitachi ACs

Peak summer in India means temperatures touching 44 degrees — and an AC that cannot keep up can make indoor conditions uncomfortable. If a current unit is loud, struggling, and still leaving the room warmer than expected, the issue may not be the season. It may be the technology. Hitachi ACs are engineered with Japanese precision for these conditions — combining inverter compressors with self-cleaning technology to support consistent cooling during India's summer months. Bajaj Finserv's Summer Sale offers limited-time discounts on Hitachi ACs, featuring easy EMI loans up to Rs. 5 lakh.

The good news is that upgrading to one does not necessarily require a large upfront payment. During the Bajaj Finserv Summer Sale, customers can purchase a Hitachi AC at a competitive price, supported by available offers and discounts. By visiting any of the 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finserv partner stores, customers can avail of an Easy EMI Loan offering financing of up to Rs. 5 lakh. Repayment is structured in instalments with tenures of 1 to 60 months. Select models may also come with a zero down payment offer.

How to choose the right Hitachi AC

Choosing the right Hitachi AC depends on room size, star rating, and other relevant features as listed below:

Room size and tonnage: A 1-ton AC suits rooms up to 120 square feet. A 1.5-ton AC works well for most living rooms. A 2-ton AC suits larger spaces above 180 square feet.

Star rating: A 5-star BEE rating offers higher energy efficiency. A 3-star model is a budget-friendly alternative for shorter daily usage.

Split vs window AC: Split ACs are generally quieter and more efficient. Window ACs are compact and easier to install — suitable for smaller rooms or rental homes.

Key features: Features such as Frost Wash self-cleaning technology, copper condensers, and inverter compressors can support consistent cooling. Why Hitachi ACs are a smart choice

Whether selecting a Hitachi AC in India under Rs. 40,000 or a 5-star model, here is what is commonly associated with the brand:

Japanese precision engineering: Built to exacting standards — designed to support performance across regular use.

Frost Wash technology: Automatically defrosts and cleans the indoor unit — which may reduce maintenance requirements, providing better air quality.

Energy efficiency: 5-star inverter models generally consume less electricity than fixed-speed alternatives.

Copper condensers: Support heat exchange and durability.

Stabiliser-free operation: Most Hitachi models help protect the compressor from voltage fluctuations — common during Indian summers.

Wide range: From 1-ton splits to heavy-duty 2-ton units — covering different room sizes and cooling requirements.

Service network: Trained technicians available across major cities. Top Hitachi ACs to buy in 2026

Whether upgrading a bedroom or cooling a large living room, here are the Hitachi AC models currently available: