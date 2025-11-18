Cyclothon Near Statue of Unity Brings Together Over 650 Riders to Promote Fitness and Sustainable Travel

A national-level cycling event titled The Unity Trail – Cycle on Sunday began on Sunday near the Statue of Unity, drawing more than 650 cyclists from across India. The two-day event, held on November 16 and 17, is being organised jointly by the Cycling Federation of India and the Gujarat government’s departments of Sports, Youth Services, Cultural Activities and Tourism. Cyclists take part in a five-km unity trail near the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar as part of a national-level cyclothon on Sunday.

The event was flagged off by Minister of State Dr. Jairam Gamit in Rajpipla, who marked the opening lap alongside local representatives and young cyclists. Riders from several states, as well as amateur and recreational cyclists from across Gujarat, completed the five-kilometre opening trail as crowds gathered along the route.

Officials said the cyclothon aims to encourage a culture of fitness, outdoor recreation and environmentally conscious travel, especially among young people. Organisers also highlighted that hosting the event in the vicinity of the Statue of Unity — a major tourism destination in the region — provides national-level participants with scenic and challenging terrain.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Dr. Gamit said cycling events such as this have the potential to build awareness around healthier living, support the use of eco-friendly transportation, and promote local economies around sport and tourism. He added that young cyclists play a significant role in shaping conversations around sustainability and active urban mobility.

Participants expressed that the event offered an opportunity to engage with nature while also underscoring shared values such as environmental protection, cleanliness and national unity. Several cyclists said the route around Ekta Nagar, surrounded by forested hills and river views, offered a unique riding experience that is rarely available at large-scale, organised cycling events.

The gathering also saw the presence of Nandod MLA Dr. Darshanaben Deshmukh, filmmaker Boney Kapoor, Cycling Federation of India secretary Maninder Pal, Gujarat Tourism Department secretary Dr. Rajendra Kumar, Tourism MD Prabhav Joshi, and Statue of Unity chairman Mukesh Puri. Officials from various departments said such events help diversify the local tourism landscape and increase youth engagement with adventure sports.

The two-day event continued till today with additional cycling activities and awareness drives led by sport officials and volunteers. Organisers said they expect increased participation next year as cycling gains steady popularity across urban and semi-urban centres.