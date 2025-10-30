Deccan Gladiators Unveil 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 Squad, Debut BC.GAME NEWS Jerseys

Deccan Gladiators have announced their squad for the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 season, unveiling their new BC.GAME NEWS jerseys. As the defending champions, the Gladiators will compete for their fourth T10 title in the upcoming season. Deccan Gladiators unveil squad for 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 season with new BC.GAME NEWS jerseys, aiming for fourth title. (Source: Deccan Gladiators)

This season, Andre Russell joins the team as a Global Legend, continuing to provide all-round support. In the previous T10 seasons, Russell averaged 28.3 and played a key role in the final, taking 3/20 to help secure the championship. Nicholas Pooran will continue to lead the team as captain. In the 2024 season, he averaged 34.2 and provided stability in crucial moments. Marcus Stoinis, as a Platinum player, contributed with an average of 22.7 and a strike rate of 145.3 in the 2024 season, highlighting his consistent all-round performance.

The 2025 squad has been further strengthened, with the core players retained and new additions. The squad includes: Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Akeal Hosein, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Usman Tariq, Ibrar Ahmad, Richard Gleeson, Lahiru Kumara, Jordan Thompson, Dilpreet Singh Bajwa, Jake Ball, Muhammad Jawadullah, Ajay Kumar, Ali Raza, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Laurie Evans, and Mark Chapman.

BC.GAME NEWS has become the official partner of Deccan Gladiators and will feature its branding on the team’s new jerseys. Through this partnership, BC.GAME NEWS aims to enhance fan engagement by offering interactive content and personalised online experiences through digital platforms. This collaboration will support Deccan Gladiators' global presence and introduce new interactive formats that combine cryptocurrency-based engagement with sports.

The 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 season is scheduled to begin on November 18 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. With a balanced squad and the partnership with BC.GAME NEWS, the Deccan Gladiators are set to continue their pursuit of the championship.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.