Delhi CM Rekha Gupta backs Nari Shakti Vandan Act at Vigyan Bhawan event

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday highlighted the growing role of women in governance while addressing the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan’ at Vigyan Bhawan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta emphasised women's growing role in governance at the Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan, highlighting policy changes and initiatives improving women's dignity and participation.

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Speaking at the event, Gupta said women are now playing a central role in decision-making and nation-building, attributing the shift to policy interventions focused on empowerment and inclusion. She expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for initiatives aimed at improving women’s dignity, safety and participation in public life.

Reflecting on the social transformation over the decades, the chief minister said India has moved beyond challenges such as child marriage, illiteracy and female foeticide. “There was a time when even the existence of daughters was under threat. Today, the country has progressed from ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ to an era of ‘Beti Badhao’,” she said.

Gupta highlighted flagship programmes such as the Swachh Bharat Mission, the Ujjwala scheme and financial inclusion through Jan Dhan accounts as key steps that have improved the quality of life for women. She noted that women are increasingly participating across sectors, including education, defence and governance.

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{{^usCountry}} Citing examples of women leaders such as Sushma Swaraj and Nirmala Sitharaman, Gupta said the allocation of key ministerial portfolios reflects a shift towards gender-inclusive leadership. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Citing examples of women leaders such as Sushma Swaraj and Nirmala Sitharaman, Gupta said the allocation of key ministerial portfolios reflects a shift towards gender-inclusive leadership. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Describing the Nari Shakti Vandan Act as a landmark reform, she said the provision for 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies will open leadership opportunities for millions. “This is not just a law, but a step towards ensuring women’s active role in decision-making,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Describing the Nari Shakti Vandan Act as a landmark reform, she said the provision for 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies will open leadership opportunities for millions. “This is not just a law, but a step towards ensuring women’s active role in decision-making,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Gupta also urged women to support the initiative by participating in outreach campaigns, calling for wider public engagement to strengthen women-led development. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gupta also urged women to support the initiative by participating in outreach campaigns, calling for wider public engagement to strengthen women-led development. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Union minister Annapurna Devi, minister of state Savitri Thakur, and National Commission for Women chairperson Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar were among those present at the event, along with women representatives from across the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Union minister Annapurna Devi, minister of state Savitri Thakur, and National Commission for Women chairperson Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar were among those present at the event, along with women representatives from across the country. {{/usCountry}}

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