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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta backs Nari Shakti Vandan Act at Vigyan Bhawan event

Says women are now central to governance and policymaking under current leadership.

Updated on: Apr 14, 2026 11:51 am IST
By Genesis
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Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday highlighted the growing role of women in governance while addressing the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan’ at Vigyan Bhawan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta emphasised women's growing role in governance at the Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan, highlighting policy changes and initiatives improving women's dignity and participation.

Speaking at the event, Gupta said women are now playing a central role in decision-making and nation-building, attributing the shift to policy interventions focused on empowerment and inclusion. She expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for initiatives aimed at improving women’s dignity, safety and participation in public life.

Reflecting on the social transformation over the decades, the chief minister said India has moved beyond challenges such as child marriage, illiteracy and female foeticide. “There was a time when even the existence of daughters was under threat. Today, the country has progressed from ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ to an era of ‘Beti Badhao’,” she said.

Gupta highlighted flagship programmes such as the Swachh Bharat Mission, the Ujjwala scheme and financial inclusion through Jan Dhan accounts as key steps that have improved the quality of life for women. She noted that women are increasingly participating across sectors, including education, defence and governance.

 
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Home / Genesis / Delhi CM Rekha Gupta backs Nari Shakti Vandan Act at Vigyan Bhawan event
Home / Genesis / Delhi CM Rekha Gupta backs Nari Shakti Vandan Act at Vigyan Bhawan event
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