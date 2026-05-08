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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates renovated Nehru Place post office with modern facilities

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated the newly renovated Nehru Place Post Office.

Published on: May 08, 2026 10:19 am IST
By Genesis
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday inaugurated the newly renovated Nehru Place Post Office, equipped with upgraded digital and public service facilities.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia cut the ribbon during the inauguration of the renovated Nehru Place Post Office.(@gupta_rekha X)

Speaking at the event, the leaders said the modernisation of India Post under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership has transformed post offices into technology-driven public service centres catering to the needs of a new era. The upgraded Nehru Place facility will offer faster and simplified citizen services, including parcel handling, banking, insurance, Aadhaar-related assistance and passport services, stated a press note.

Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, MLA Shikha Rai and several other dignitaries were present during the inauguration.

The inauguration came amid a series of public outreach initiatives announced by the Delhi government. CM Gupta earlier flagged off 13 special heat relief vans from the Delhi Secretariat under the “Garmi Se Jung, Delhi Sarkar Ke Sang” campaign to provide ORS sachets, cold drinking water, gamchas and caps across the capital during the ongoing heatwave.

 
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Home / Genesis / Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates renovated Nehru Place post office with modern facilities
Home / Genesis / Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates renovated Nehru Place post office with modern facilities
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