Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday offered prayers and performed Jalabhishek at the historic Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandni Chowk to mark the completion of 75 years of the reconstruction of Somnath Temple.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta performs Jalabhishek at Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandni Chowk on the occasion of 75 years of Somnath Temple reconstruction.

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According to an official statement, Gupta visited the temple along with cabinet ministers Parvesh Verma, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Kapil Mishra. The leaders participated in special prayers following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for commemorative observances linked to the Somnath reconstruction milestone.

The statement said Prime Minister Modi also offered prayers at Somnath Temple with full religious rituals and traditions on the occasion.

Live telecast of Somnath ceremony viewed at temple

Officials said the CM joined the larger event through a live telecast from Somnath Temple while participating in rituals at Gauri Shankar Temple. The temple premises echoed with chants of “Har Har Mahadev” as devotees gathered in large numbers during the ceremony. Gupta performed Jalabhishek and offered prayers at the temple along with the ministers and devotees present there.

Reference to Somnath reconstruction and cultural heritage

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{{^usCountry}} According to the statement, the reconstruction of Somnath Temple after repeated invasions and destruction symbolises the resilience of India’s cultural and spiritual traditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the statement, the reconstruction of Somnath Temple after repeated invasions and destruction symbolises the resilience of India’s cultural and spiritual traditions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Despite countless invasions and destruction, the reconstruction of Somnath conveys the message that India’s culture, faith and Sanatan consciousness can never be defeated,” the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Despite countless invasions and destruction, the reconstruction of Somnath conveys the message that India’s culture, faith and Sanatan consciousness can never be defeated,” the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It also referred to Prime Minister Modi’s vision of “Vikas Bhi aur Virasat Bhi”, saying India was progressing while preserving its cultural heritage. Ministers and devotees attend ceremony {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It also referred to Prime Minister Modi’s vision of “Vikas Bhi aur Virasat Bhi”, saying India was progressing while preserving its cultural heritage. Ministers and devotees attend ceremony {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Cabinet ministers Parvesh Verma, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Kapil Mishra were present during the programme along with a large number of devotees. According to the statement, the event was organised as part of nationwide observances connected with the completion of 75 years of the reconstruction of Somnath Temple. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cabinet ministers Parvesh Verma, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Kapil Mishra were present during the programme along with a large number of devotees. According to the statement, the event was organised as part of nationwide observances connected with the completion of 75 years of the reconstruction of Somnath Temple. {{/usCountry}}

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