Delhi to set up high-tech labs in four ITIs to boost industry-ready skills: CM Rekha Gupta

The Delhi government will establish state-of-the-art laboratories in four Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the capital while upgrading existing facilities, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Thursday, outlining a push to align vocational training with evolving industry demands.

Delhi's Chief Minister announced upgrades to four ITIs, introducing advanced labs for power electronics, EVs, and automotive training.

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The initiative aims to enhance technical proficiency and employability among youth by introducing advanced training infrastructure in areas such as power electronics, electric vehicles (EVs), automotive systems and modern welding techniques.

A dedicated Power Electronics Lab will be set up at ITI Jahangirpuri, offering hands-on training in electrical control systems, industrial automation and renewable energy. The facility will be equipped with Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) kits, Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) trainers, solar PV kits and smart energy monitoring systems, enabling trainees to work on real-world applications. Around 480 trainees across multiple trades are expected to benefit.

At ITI Jail Road in Hari Nagar, the existing welding lab will be upgraded with advanced equipment, including MIG/TIG welding systems, plasma cutting tools and simulation-based training modules. Officials said the modernisation would improve precision, safety awareness and fabrication skills, while also expanding apprenticeship and employment opportunities for nearly 200 trainees.

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{{^usCountry}} The government will also upgrade automotive labs at ITI Arab Ki Sarai in Nizamuddin with high-end Virtual Reality (VR) simulators for training in driving, welding and painting. The facility will introduce modules on advanced vehicle systems such as anti-lock braking systems (ABS) and airbags, enabling trainees to develop expertise in diagnosing and repairing modern automotive technologies. Around 208 trainees are expected to benefit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government will also upgrade automotive labs at ITI Arab Ki Sarai in Nizamuddin with high-end Virtual Reality (VR) simulators for training in driving, welding and painting. The facility will introduce modules on advanced vehicle systems such as anti-lock braking systems (ABS) and airbags, enabling trainees to develop expertise in diagnosing and repairing modern automotive technologies. Around 208 trainees are expected to benefit. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In a move to support green mobility, an Electric Vehicle (EV) Lab will be established at HJB ITI in Mayur Vihar. The lab will focus on battery management systems, EV charging infrastructure and electric motor technologies, providing practical training in assembly, testing and maintenance of electric vehicles. About 184 trainees from electronics and mechatronics-related trades will be trained under this initiative. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a move to support green mobility, an Electric Vehicle (EV) Lab will be established at HJB ITI in Mayur Vihar. The lab will focus on battery management systems, EV charging infrastructure and electric motor technologies, providing practical training in assembly, testing and maintenance of electric vehicles. About 184 trainees from electronics and mechatronics-related trades will be trained under this initiative. {{/usCountry}}

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Gupta said the project marks a significant step towards building a skilled workforce aligned with industry needs. “These modern labs will provide real-world exposure and open up opportunities for employment and self-employment,” she said, adding that the initiative supports the broader vision of creating a technologically सक्षम and self-reliant youth base.

Officials said Delhi’s ITI network, spread across key locations including Jahangirpuri, Hari Nagar, Nizamuddin and Mayur Vihar, plays a critical role in skill development and will be further strengthened through this upgrade.

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