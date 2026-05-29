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Delhi to set up ‘menstruation corners’ in schools, expand hygiene awareness programmes

On Menstrual Hygiene Day, CM Rekha Gupta announced a series of measures aimed at improving menstrual hygiene awareness and basic facilities in Delhi schools.

Published on: May 29, 2026 04:04 pm IST
By Genesis
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Marking Menstrual Hygiene Day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced several initiatives aimed at improving menstrual hygiene facilities and health awareness in schools across the capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta holds a meeting in New Delhi.(@gupta_rekha X)

The Chief Minister said all schools in Delhi would ensure clean and well-maintained washrooms alongside regular hygiene awareness programmes and menstrual health campaigns for both boys and girls.

Under the initiative, schools will also establish medical rooms and dedicated “menstruation corners” where sanitary napkins, innerwear and other essential items will be made available to students. The government will also accelerate the installation of sanitary napkin vending machines in school washrooms.

The announcement comes as part of the Delhi government’s broader push towards improving hygiene, dignity and health support for adolescent girls. The government also reiterated its commitment to increasing access to biodegradable sanitary napkins and expanding awareness programmes for young girls.

Gupta further announced that school-wise data on HPV vaccination would be collected and participation of government school students in the “Hauslon Ki Udaan” programme would be ensured.

 
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Home / Genesis / Delhi to set up ‘menstruation corners’ in schools, expand hygiene awareness programmes
Home / Genesis / Delhi to set up ‘menstruation corners’ in schools, expand hygiene awareness programmes
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