Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday directed banks to intensify efforts to improve the state's credit-deposit (CD) ratio and ensure easier access to loans for eligible beneficiaries. Chairing the 97th meeting of the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister reviewed banking services, credit distribution, financial inclusion initiatives and the implementation of various self-employment schemes.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chairs the 97th State Level Bankers’ Committee meeting at the Secretariat in Dehradun.

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Dhami said the banking sector plays a crucial role in the state's economic growth and asked banks to simplify access to credit for farmers, youth, women and entrepreneurs. He expressed concern over the low credit-deposit ratio in Bageshwar, Pauri, Almora, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh and Tehri districts and directed officials to organise regular outreach camps in these areas.

The Chief Minister instructed district administrations, lead banks and concerned departments to jointly identify eligible beneficiaries and ensure timely sanction and disbursal of loans. He said Uttarakhand should work towards bringing its credit-deposit ratio closer to the national average.

Emphasising that government welfare schemes should reach every eligible citizen, Dhami said applications should not be rejected solely on technical grounds. Instead, applicants should be guided in addressing deficiencies so they can avail benefits under various government programmes.

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{{^usCountry}} He noted that Uttarakhand achieved nearly 96% of its Annual Credit Plan target during FY 2025-26, while lending to the MSME sector reached 111% of the target. Calling the performance encouraging, he said further efforts were needed to strengthen credit flow across productive sectors of the economy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He noted that Uttarakhand achieved nearly 96% of its Annual Credit Plan target during FY 2025-26, while lending to the MSME sector reached 111% of the target. Calling the performance encouraging, he said further efforts were needed to strengthen credit flow across productive sectors of the economy. {{/usCountry}}

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The Chief Minister directed banks to prioritise lending under schemes such as Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana 2.0, Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Swarozgar Yojana, Homestay Scheme, PM Vishwakarma Yojana, PM Mudra Yojana and Kisan Credit Card. He also stressed the need for greater banking support for agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, fisheries, tourism and enterprises based on local products.

Dhami further highlighted the importance of expanding digital banking and digital payment services to rural areas. He said strengthening financial inclusion and increasing access to banking services would contribute significantly to employment generation and entrepreneurship development in the state.

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During the meeting, Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan suggested linking major banks with the cybercrime helpline 1930 to ensure faster action in cases of financial fraud. He also recommended regular meetings of SLBC sub-committees to address banking-related issues in a time-bound manner.

The Chief Minister said coordinated efforts between the government and banking institutions would accelerate economic growth, create livelihood opportunities and support Uttarakhand’s vision of becoming a developed state.