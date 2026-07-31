Dhami launches Samrasta Sankalp campaign from Bhagwanpur

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday launched the Samrasta Sankalp campaign from Bhagwanpur in Haridwar district on the occasion of the 650th birth anniversary of Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas, urging people to adopt the saint's message of equality, social harmony and humanity.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participates in the launch of the Samrasta Sankalp campaign during a programme in Bhagwanpur, Haridwar.

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The chief minister inaugurated the campaign by offering prayers at a temple dedicated to Guru Ravidas in Chudiyala before participating in a ceremonial Kalash Yatra to the event venue at CMD Inter College. The programme was organised to commemorate the social reformer's teachings and mark the beginning of a statewide outreach campaign centred on social harmony.

Campaign focuses on social harmony

Addressing the gathering, Dhami described the kalash as a symbol of auspicious beginnings and prosperity in Indian tradition and said the campaign aims to spread Guru Ravidas' message across Uttarakhand.

Quoting the saint's teachings, the chief minister said a person's greatness is determined by actions rather than birth. He said eliminating discrimination remains essential for building an inclusive and socially harmonious society.

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{{^usCountry}} Referring to the state and central governments' welfare initiatives, Dhami said schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, Jal Jeevan Mission, Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana have expanded access to essential services for economically weaker sections. He said these initiatives reflect the broader objective of inclusive development. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to the state and central governments' welfare initiatives, Dhami said schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, Jal Jeevan Mission, Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana have expanded access to essential services for economically weaker sections. He said these initiatives reflect the broader objective of inclusive development. {{/usCountry}}

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Development projects highlighted

The chief minister also outlined infrastructure works undertaken in the Bhagwanpur region, including flood protection measures in the Bahadurpur-Sonali area, lake beautification works and educational, healthcare and administrative infrastructure projects.

According to the chief minister, flood protection works worth around ₹12 crore have been carried out in the region, while approximately ₹3 crore has been allocated for lake beautification. He also referred to the construction of a modern school valued at about ₹49 crore, establishment of a Block Public Health Unit at the Community Health Centre and construction of a new tehsil building at a cost of around ₹8 crore.

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Besides these projects, he said road connectivity, CC roads, link roads and high-mast lighting infrastructure have also been expanded in the area.

Statewide outreach planned

Dhami appealed to people to incorporate Guru Ravidas' ideals of equality and compassion into daily life and contribute towards building a discrimination-free society through public participation.

Cabinet minister Khajan Das said the campaign seeks to familiarise younger generations with the teachings of Guru Ravidas. He added that sacred soil from Guru Ravidas' birthplace in Varanasi's Govardhanpur is being carried to different parts of the country through Kalash Yatras.

During the programme, the chief minister also handed ceremonial kalash to BJP district presidents for organising similar outreach events across Uttarakhand.

Religious leaders, ministers, elected representatives, senior officials and residents from different parts of the state attended the event.

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The state government said the Samrasta Sankalp campaign will now be taken to districts across Uttarakhand through similar programmes aimed at promoting Guru Ravidas' message of equality, social harmony and public participation while encouraging wider community engagement.