Dhanashri Joshi from Delhi and Mira Gadhia from Dubai won Mrs India International Queen 2026 with 1 Lakh cash prize

Go behind the scenes of Mrs India International Queen 2026 as winner Dhanashri Joshi Deshmukh and Classic winner Mira Gadhia shine after weeks of grooming, expert training, and judging led by Ankita Saroha

Dhanashri Joshi from Delhi and Mira Gadhia from Dubai won Mrs India International Queen 2026

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The grand finale of Mrs India International Queen 2026 was held with pomp and show at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel Delhi. Bollywood actress Neelam Kothari Soni and the Founder and Director of Mrs India International Queen, Ankita Saroha, crowned the winners.

Mrs India International Queen 2026 Winner Mrs. Dhanashri Joshi Deshmukh from Delhi was bestowed with a crown and a ₹1 Lakh cash prize. The revered title of Classic Mrs India International Queen 2026 Winner went to Mrs. Mira Gadhia from Dubai, along with the cash prize of ₹1 Lakh.

Mrs. Monisha Sreekanth (Singapore) won Mrs India International Queen 2026 1st Runner Up, and Mrs. Elanor Rajendran (Singapore) was crowned Classic Mrs India International Queen 2026 1st Runner Up. Each received a cash prize of ₹50,000.

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{{^usCountry}} Mrs. Ayushi Sharma (Madhya Pradesh) was crowned Mrs India International Queen 2026 2nd Runner Up, and Dr. Alice Mathew (Kerala) was crowned Classic Mrs India International Queen 2026 2nd Runner Up, and were awarded ₹25,000 each. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mrs. Ayushi Sharma (Madhya Pradesh) was crowned Mrs India International Queen 2026 2nd Runner Up, and Dr. Alice Mathew (Kerala) was crowned Classic Mrs India International Queen 2026 2nd Runner Up, and were awarded ₹25,000 each. {{/usCountry}}

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In addition to the main championship titles, 90 special subtitle awards celebrating individual strengths, including Mrs Timeless Beauty, Mrs Photogenic, Mrs Congeniality, Mrs Glamorous, Mrs Elegant, Mrs Most Talented, Mrs Best Ramp Walk, Mrs Compassionate, Mrs Dynamic, Mrs Ambitious, Mrs Goodness Ambassador, etc.

While addressing the gathering, Ankita Saroha spoke about the vision behind the platform and said ‘’after marriage, many women put their dreams on the back shelf to complete family duties. The pageant was established to help women rediscover their identity and provide new wings to their aspirations by being strong, being confident, and being oneself. According to Chief Guest Neelam, the pageant is a fantastic platform on which women can showcase their talent and passion. Such platforms build up confidence in women and encourage them to continue pursuing their dreams irrespective of age or marital status.

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All participants were winners in their own periphery as they all underwent a rigorous process of transformation before they landed on the MIIQ finale. Before wearing their crowns, contestants took part in a well-structured training programme/session that lasted weeks to develop confidence, personality, leadership, etc. The following mentors curated them for their holistic development:

Catwalk Trainer & Choreography: Mr. Rickyy Wong

Beauty & Wellness Session : Dr. Sonal Bansal from Dermaspace Skin Clinic

Self-Defence Trainer : Mr. Pradeep Negi

Official Host : Mr. Debojyoti Das Gupta

Meditation Session : Mrs. Radha Rai

Financial Independence Session : Mrs. Mahak Dhingra

Image Consulting Session : Mrs. Lavleen Kaur, from The Image Kraft

Official Celebrity Fashion Photographer : Mr. Vipin Gaur

Orane International Janakpuri, the Official Makeup Sponsor, played a key role in enhancing the contestants' stage-ready looks with professional beauty expertise throughout the pageant.

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The competition had an esteemed presence of a competent jury which consisted of Ankita Saroha, Kanupriya Mohan Kaushik (MIIQ 2025 Winner), Dr. Ritu Bir (Classic MIIQ 2025 Winner), Dr. Sarita Naik (Classic MIIQ 2025 1STRunner Up), Mrs. Sonal Sanjay Desai (Classic MIIQ 2025 2ND Runner Up), Pallavi Zadkar Tandon (MIIQ 2022 Winner) and Parul Sharma (Classic MIIQ 2022 Winner). The contestants’ confidence, communication, persona, stage presence and overall transformation were judged by the jury.

All About Mrs India International Queen

An online Zoom video call audition for Mrs India International Queen was held both for India and abroad. Through various selection rounds which included a talent round, personal interview, personality test, on-stage presence, etc., the chosen 91 participants progressed towards the next level.

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After that, the top 16 were selected for the grand finale Q & A round that showed their confidence, communication skills, and commitment to social impact.

The evening concluded with the crowning of Mrs. Dhanashri Joshi Deshmukh and Mrs. Mira Gadhia, but the organisers believe every contestant left the pageant with something equally valuable—new skills, greater confidence, meaningful friendships, and the courage to pursue dreams beyond conventional boundaries. As Mrs India International Queen continues to grow, it remains a platform where the journey is celebrated as much as the crown itself.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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