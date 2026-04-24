DIS Riverside Student Wins 1 Lakh at Master’s UnionStartup League Judged by MP Raghav Chadha

A student from Doon International School, Riverside has been recognised at the High School Startup League, an entrepreneurship-focused competition organised by Master’s Union that drew participation from an estimated 15,000 to 30,000 students across India. The event is part of a growing number of initiatives aimed at introducing school students to startup thinking and business fundamentals at an early stage.

DIS Riverside Student Wins ₹ 1 Lakh at Master’s Union Startup League Judged by MP Raghav Chadha

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Following multiple rounds of evaluation, the competition shortlisted 15 finalists who were invited to present their business ideas on a national platform. Among them was Inayat, a student of Doon International School, Riverside. The selection process assessed participants on parameters such as originality of the idea, clarity of execution, and overall presentation.

Inayat’s business concept was recognised during the final stage of the competition, where the student presented the idea before a panel of judges that included Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha. Based on the evaluation, the student was awarded a prize of ₹1 lakh. The recognition places Inayat among a small group of school-level participants who progressed through a highly competitive national selection process.

Doon International School

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{{^usCountry}} The participation in the High School Startup League followed an entrepreneurship workshop conducted by Master’s Union at the school campus. The workshop introduced students to foundational concepts such as identifying market opportunities, building a basic business model, and understanding how startups operate. It also familiarised participants with the structure of pitching ideas, which is a key component of startup competitions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The participation in the High School Startup League followed an entrepreneurship workshop conducted by Master’s Union at the school campus. The workshop introduced students to foundational concepts such as identifying market opportunities, building a basic business model, and understanding how startups operate. It also familiarised participants with the structure of pitching ideas, which is a key component of startup competitions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Such workshops are increasingly being integrated into school-level programmes as institutions explore ways to expand learning beyond traditional academic subjects. These sessions typically focus on practical skills, including problem-solving, critical thinking, and communication, which are considered relevant in both higher education and professional environments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Such workshops are increasingly being integrated into school-level programmes as institutions explore ways to expand learning beyond traditional academic subjects. These sessions typically focus on practical skills, including problem-solving, critical thinking, and communication, which are considered relevant in both higher education and professional environments. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The High School Startup League itself reflects a broader trend of engaging younger students in entrepreneurial activities. By providing a structured platform for idea development and presentation, the competition enables participants to experience elements of the startup ecosystem, including pitching, feedback, and evaluation by industry professionals and public figures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The High School Startup League itself reflects a broader trend of engaging younger students in entrepreneurial activities. By providing a structured platform for idea development and presentation, the competition enables participants to experience elements of the startup ecosystem, including pitching, feedback, and evaluation by industry professionals and public figures. {{/usCountry}}

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Doon International School

While only a small percentage of participants reach the final stage, the process offers exposure to competitive formats and encourages students to develop and articulate their ideas. The scale of participation—ranging into the tens of thousands—also indicates a growing interest in entrepreneurship among school students across the country.

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Inayat’s recognition at the event highlights the outcomes of such initiatives at an individual level. Progressing from a school-based workshop to a national-level competition suggests a pathway through which students can engage with entrepreneurial concepts in a structured manner. It also points to the role of external collaborations, such as those with organisations like Master’s Union, in facilitating access to such opportunities.

At a broader level, the inclusion of entrepreneurship-focused activities in school environments signals a shift in educational approaches. Schools are increasingly experimenting with programmes that complement academic curricula with real-world applications, aiming to equip students with a wider set of skills.

As competitions like the High School Startup League continue to expand, they are likely to remain a part of this evolving landscape. For participants, they offer not only recognition but also exposure to new ways of thinking about problem-solving and innovation at an early stage in their academic journey.

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Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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