Discover premium 3 BHK flats in Ghaziabad at Wave Eden: Where luxury meets nature

Imagine waking up to lush green park views, natural sunlight streaming through your windows and world-class amenities just steps away. This isn't a dream—it's everyday life at Wave Eden, Ghaziabad's most coveted residential destination within the prestigious Wave City township. Wave City, Ghaziabad: Enjoy everyday life with park views and natural sunlight.

Why Eden is your perfect home choice

Live in spaces designed for joy

Eden’s 3-side open apartments blend bold architecture with nature-inspired openness for a refreshing living experience. Imagine your family enjoying abundant natural sunlight, refreshing cross-ventilation, and panoramic views of verdant parks. Every apartment is thoughtfully crafted to create bright, airy spaces where memories flourish and comfort is paramount.





The Jewel: Your personal lifestyle paradise

Why go out when everything you need is right at home? "The Jewel" clubhouse transforms ordinary days into extraordinary experiences. Dive into the sparkling swimming pool, find your zen in the yoga room, or watch your kids laugh in the dedicated play area. Host unforgettable parties on the terrace, catch movies in your private theatre, or savour gourmet meals at the fine dining restaurant. With a state-of-the-art gym, games room, and serene reading lounge, every day offers new possibilities.

Location That connects you to everything

Your time is precious, and Eden respects that. Strategically positioned at the crossroads of 57-metre and 62-metre roads, located adjacent to NH 24, ensures you're seamlessly connected to all of NCR. Top schools, premier hospitals, shopping destinations and entertainment hubs are just minutes away. Less time commuting means more time with loved ones.

Smart investment, smarter payment plan

Eden offers exceptional value with multiple configurations to suit your family's needs:

3 BHK Apartments:

Type 4: 1750 sq.ft. super area - Starting at ₹ 1.48 Cr+

Type 3: 1774 sq.ft. super area - Starting at ₹ 1.50 Cr+

3 BHK + Servant Apartments:

Type 2: 1926 sq.ft. super area - Starting at ₹ 1.63 Cr+

Type 1: 1951 sq.ft. super area - Starting at ₹ 1.65 Cr+

Here's the best part: Eden's 40:40:20 flexi payment plan makes luxury affordable. Pay just 40% in the first 60 days, next 40% only when the super structure is ready, and the final 20% on possession. This structured approach eases your financial commitment while you watch your dream home take shape. Your perfect abode is now within reach without straining your finances.

Nature meets modern living

At Eden, you're not just buying an apartment—you're embracing a lifestyle where luxury and nature coexist beautifully. Breathe cleaner air, enjoy peaceful surroundings, yet stay connected to urban conveniences. It's the perfect balance your family deserves.

Your new chapter begins here

Eden isn't just another residential project. It's where thoughtful design, premium amenities, strategic location and flexible payment options converge to create your ideal home. For families who refuse to compromise on quality, comfort, or convenience, Eden is the answer.

Welcome to Eden—where every sunrise brings new possibilities and every sunset feels like coming home. Your perfect abode awaits.

Disclaimer

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.