Drew Rasmussen, Rays blank Guardians to complete series sweep

Drew Rasmussen allowed one hit over seven shutout innings while Chandler Simpson manufactured the game's lone run as the Tampa Bay Rays completed a three-game sweep of the Cleveland Guardians with a 1-0 win Sunday in St. Petersburg, Fla.

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Rasmussen walked one and struck out nine. Garrett Cleavinger pitched a scoreless eighth inning before Bryan Baker worked around a two-out walk in the ninth for his 28th save.

Simpson had two hits for Tampa Bay, which won for the sixth time in its last seven games and has the American League's best record at 62-43.

Cleveland was held to one hit and lost its fifth straight game. The Guardians were shutout for the second consecutive game and eighth time this season.

Parker Messick was a hard-luck loser after giving up one run on six hits over 7 2/3 innings. He struck out six with zero walks.

The Guardians went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and have scored a total of four runs in their last four games.

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{{^usCountry}} Tampa Bay broke the scoreless tie with a run in the fifth inning. Simpson hit a leadoff single, moved to second on a wild pitch and then to third on Ben Williamson's groundout before scoring on Cedric Mullins' bunt single. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tampa Bay broke the scoreless tie with a run in the fifth inning. Simpson hit a leadoff single, moved to second on a wild pitch and then to third on Ben Williamson's groundout before scoring on Cedric Mullins' bunt single. {{/usCountry}}

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Rasmussen settled in quickly after yielding Steven Kwan's double to begin the game. He struck out four of the next six batters and retired the last 12 batters he faced.

Cleavinger replaced Rasmussen to begin the eighth inning and recorded three outs with a strikeout on 11 pitches.

Messick retired the first seven batters he faced before Nick Fortes doubled with one out in the third inning. Fortes moved to third on Richie Palacios' groundout, but he was stranded when Yandy Diaz lined out to first.

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Tampa Bay put two runners on with one out in the seventh inning, but Messick struck out Mullins and Fortes to escape unscathed.

Baker completed the Rays' eighth shutout of the season in the ninth by striking out Brayan Rocchio with a runner at first for his second save in as many days.

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