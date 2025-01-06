From A Small Shop to Conglomerate: New Documentary Traces Story of DS Group

Walking through the bustling streets of Chandni Chowk in Old Delhi would feel like living many histories at every step. One such story began in 1929 with a small stand-alone shop in Chandni Chowk that sold attar—perfume oils made from natural elements. Six years after Dharampal Ji, founder of the DS Group, started the shop, it caught fire. The fire caused all the attar to spill into a canal that once ran through Chandni Chowk, all the way to the Lal Quila (Red Fort), making the streets smell of the formulas created at the shop. This was a devastating time for Dharampal Ji and his family. The story of the Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group) – built on legacy and passion.

However, with his wife's support, he started afresh and went on to establish the DS Group, making it one of India's leading FMCG conglomerates. This journey has been documented in a Discovery Channel documentary that chronicles the company's history.

Watch the full documentary here:

The documentary is narrated by Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman of DS Group, where he shares anecdotes from his predecessors’ era while offering a peek into the corporate’s museum and factory. With popular products such as Pass Pass, Silver Pearls, Catch, Rajnigandha and Pulse candy, the Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group) was able to catch people's attention through its marketing campaigns.

DS Group's journey to sustainable growth with a rich legacy of nearly a hundred years and innovation across diverse sectors such as Food and Beverage, Confectionery, Mouth Fresheners, Hospitality, Agriculture, Luxury Retail, and more, portrays how companies can integrate sustainability into their operations.

Under the leadership of Satyapal Ji and the next generation, DS Group has successfully expanded its global footprint, balancing its rich heritage with a forward-looking approach. The DS Group’s values emphasise contributing to society and protecting the environment. The DS Headquarters has been awarded the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification under the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) existing building Operation and Maintenance (O&M) program version 4.0. Additionally, it has received the LEED Zero Carbon Certification from the USGBC.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.