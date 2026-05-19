From Australian Farms to India’s Breakfast Tables: Ozbreak Is Building a Traceable Nutrition Platform

India’s oats market is almost worth over $500 million, growing at more than 8 percent annually. Yet the other end of that market — clean-label, single-origin, fully traceable nutrition — remains largely unbuilt.

Ozbreak Food, an Australian company, aims to fill the gap for clean-label, traceable nutrition by sourcing single-origin oats and building a structured distribution network across India.(Ozbreak Food)

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Most retail outlets in India currently offer a limited selection of mass-market oats brands focused on price competitiveness. As the category enters a premiumisation phase, the gap for high-quality, origin-led nutrition is becoming more visible.

Rising health awareness, increasing disposable income, and a shift toward clean-label consumption are accelerating this transition.

Ozbreak Food is an Australian food company, building a structured distribution network to bring high-quality Australian produce into India.

Australian-origin nutrition brand, Ozbreak sources single-origin oats directly from high-quality, fully traceable farms across Australia and brings them into India through a structured, territory-led distribution platform spanning general trade, modern trade, HoReCa, institutions, and e-commerce. The brand is already selling across seven marketplaces in India.

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{{^usCountry}} The company’s model was recently discussed on The Success Playbook, a business podcast by Expertrons & Shine, hosted by Jatin Solanki, Co-founder of Scale100x.Aii. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The company’s model was recently discussed on The Success Playbook, a business podcast by Expertrons & Shine, hosted by Jatin Solanki, Co-founder of Scale100x.Aii. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Pradeep Dubey, brings decades of experience across Pepsi, Coca-Cola, and Cadbury — along with an experience about what drives FMCG scale. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pradeep Dubey, brings decades of experience across Pepsi, Coca-Cola, and Cadbury — along with an experience about what drives FMCG scale. {{/usCountry}}

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“Companies like Pepsi and Coca-Cola don't scale because of advertisements. They scale because of execution discipline, outlet coverage, supply consistency, and systems in place. Most new brands focus on the brand before building the distribution muscle. We are doing the opposite — building the backbone first,” Pradeep said.

The result is a model which is a structured market creation.

This is not conventional distribution — it is a territory-led system where each geography is built as a scalable business unit, with defined ownership, multi-channel execution, and long-term revenue visibility.

The company distributes across retail, e-commerce, and institutional channels, managing localized supply chains to support steady regional growth .

What separates Ozbreak’s portfolio from domestic alternatives is a fully traceable Australia-to-India supply chain.

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Co-founder Eleni Evangel, a former member of Government in Western Australia, has built the cross-border supply partnerships that enable this — connecting the brand directly with generational farming families growing non-GMO oats in clean-atmosphere conditions.

“We love to tell the story of ‘meet the farmer’. Our farmers are excited knowing that what they grow as a family is ending up on tables across India,” Evangel said.

The company operates through a five-year, royalty-free FOFO model with territory rights, supported by centralised import, ERP systems, channel strategy, and sales training from day one. South India is the immediate expansion priority, with metro markets to follow.

With Australia producing approximately 80% of the world’s lupins—a high-protein grain legume used in functional foods—the company plans to expand its portfolio into this category.

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“Oats are not just a product,” Pradeep said. “They are evolving as a category. We are not riding on a trend — we are building a category evolution.”

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

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