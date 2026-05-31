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    Game 7 awaits: Spurs at Thunder on Saturday night to decide Western Conference crown

    Game 7 awaits: Spurs at Thunder on Saturday night to decide Western Conference crown

    Published on: May 31, 2026 12:10 AM IST
    AP
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    OKLAHOMA CITY — For the 160th time in NBA history and fifth time this season alone, a Game 7 awaits on Saturday night.

    HT Image
    HT Image

    The defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder will be taking on the San Antonio Spurs to decide the Western Conference title, after a back-and-forth series that has seen both teams leading at various points.

    The winner will take on the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals, starting Wednesday. Game 1 will be in either Oklahoma City or San Antonio.

    Game 7s, Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said, are the things “dreams” are made of. But at least one of the Spurs said he had a little trouble getting to dreamland on Friday night; Devin Vassell revealed that he tossed and turned for at least a half-hour after trying to go to sleep.

    “I’m more excited than anything," Vassell said at the Spurs' Saturday morning shootaround. "I think that we have a chance to do something special.”

    The Thunder won a pair of Game 7s last season at home, including the one that delivered the NBA championship over the Indiana Pacers. But guard Alex Caruso warned that having Game 7 experience isn't a reason to relax.

    “Maybe just being here before, you have comfortability,” Caruso said. “But at the same time, you don't want to be comfortable in a Game 7. If you're comfortable, you're probably not edgy enough. You probably don't have a high enough sense of urgency. ... You definitely don't want to be comfortable.”

    Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell will not play for the Thunder in Game 7 against the Spurs because of injuries that have dogged both throughout the series.

    Williams has been dealing with a strained left hamstring for much of the playoffs. Mitchell has a strained right soleus.

    NBA: /nba

    This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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    Home/Genesis/Game 7 Awaits: Spurs At Thunder On Saturday Night To Decide Western Conference Crown
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