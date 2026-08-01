German Doner Kebab Opens First Hyderabad Outlet, Introduces Global Kebab Experience to India

GBC India is bringing German Doner Kebab (GDK) into India, marking the start of a long-term expansion strategy in one of the world's most dynamic consumer markets. The brand will make its Indian debut with the opening of its flagship restaurant in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, in August 2026.

Ginny Sahni (MD GBC) and Simon Wallis (CEO GDK Intl) in Glasgow. (GDK)

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GDK operates more than 170 restaurants internationally and has built a strong following among consumers who pay close attention to what they eat. The brand is known for reinventing the traditional Doner Kebab through premium lean meats, fresh ingredients, handmade sauces and elevated preparation standards. Across the markets it operates in, the brand has come to represent quality, flavour and modern dining experiences, and its entry into India brings that same global format to a new audience for the first time.

India's rapidly expanding middle-class population, rising disposable incomes and increasing exposure to global food cultures are reshaping consumer expectations. At the same time, awareness around nutrition, fitness and protein consumption has grown significantly, particularly among younger consumers seeking meals that deliver on both taste and quality. This shift has created a significant opportunity for premium food brands that align with evolving lifestyles and changing eating habits, and GDK's entry is positioned to meet that demand directly through its Hyderabad launch.

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{{^usCountry}} GDK's entry comes at a time when protein-focused dining is gaining real traction with Indian consumers. Through its first outlet, the brand is introducing the OG Doner Kebab to India for the first time, prepared with hygienic, protein-rich lean meats and quality ingredients, bringing an internationally successful format to Indian consumers at the intersection of flavour, convenience and modern nutritional awareness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} GDK's entry comes at a time when protein-focused dining is gaining real traction with Indian consumers. Through its first outlet, the brand is introducing the OG Doner Kebab to India for the first time, prepared with hygienic, protein-rich lean meats and quality ingredients, bringing an internationally successful format to Indian consumers at the intersection of flavour, convenience and modern nutritional awareness. {{/usCountry}}

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The launch also reflects GBC India's broader vision of introducing globally successful food concepts to the Indian market. Backed by more than 15 years of expertise in food supply chain operations, sourcing and quality management, GBC has built a strong foundation for bringing international food brands to India while maintaining consistency, operational excellence and world-class standards, groundwork that underpins how the Hyderabad outlet is expected to represent the GDK experience to Indian consumers.

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Beyond introducing a new restaurant brand, GBC views GDK as the start of a new category in India's evolving food and beverage landscape. The company aims to help build a culture that celebrates better-quality ingredients, protein-forward meals and lifestyle-led dining experiences that resonate with India's next generation of consumers.

"GBC has always been about quality, innovation, and connecting with people through food. Having worked with German Doner Kebab UK for over a decade, we understand their standards and culture intimately. Launching GDK in India is a natural next step, bringing freshness, flavour, and a global dining experience to our local audience," said Ginny Sahni, Managing Director of GBC India.

"The future of food belongs to brands that understand people beyond the plate," said Vikrant Tomer, CEO, GBC India. "Today's consumers move seamlessly between fitness, fashion, music, content, and culture, and the brands they choose need to reflect those lifestyles. India is seeing a growing appreciation for protein-rich meals and premium dining experiences, making this the perfect moment for GDK to enter the market. We believe the brand is uniquely positioned to connect with a generation that values both quality and experience."

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Simon Wallis, CEO, GDK International, said: "India is one of the world's most exciting food markets, and entering this landscape is a natural step in our global journey. Our mission at GDK is to elevate the kebab experience one kebab, done right, at a time. With GBC as our partner, we are confident of delivering on that in India. Together, we will bring a brand that is not only about superior tasting food but also about culture, lifestyle, and creating everyday moments that matter."

Following its Hyderabad debut, GBC India plans to undertake a phased national expansion, targeting 450 restaurants across India over the next decade. Beginning with major metropolitan markets and high-growth urban centres, the company aims to establish GDK as India's leading premium doner kebab brand while building a scalable platform for future international food concepts across the country, with the Hyderabad outlet serving as the starting point for that longer-term rollout.

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Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.