GIS 2025 concludes in with investments worth Rs. 30.77 lakh crore secured for Madhya Pradesh

The state of Madhya Pradesh, located in the heart of the country, witnessed a surge of investment proposals and potential job opportunities at the conclusion of the Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhopal earlier this week, the summit attracted investment proposals exceeding ₹26.61 lakh crore for the state. The government created new opportunities for investors in various sectors such as textiles, manufacturing, renewable energy, healthcare, food processing, start-ups, financial services, and tourism, to name a few. GIS 2025: Madhya Pradesh is focused on creating a favourable environment for investors.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called the two-day event ‘a significant achievement for the entire nation’, positioning the state as the next industrial hub for Indian as well as foreign investors. international investment destination. With good infrastructure, a skilled workforce, investor-friendly policies, and abundant natural resources, Madhya Pradesh put its best foot forward as it unveiled its vision to foster a new investment ecosystem, declaring 2025 as the “Year of Industry” for the state.

The summit drew a diverse audience, including ten union ministers, six union secretaries, industry leaders, and international delegates from 60 strategic nations. Prime Minister Modi launched 18 new policies across sectors, aiming to entice both domestic and foreign investors. “Madhya Pradesh will prove to be an important supporting state by contributing to India becoming the third largest economy of the world”, said Shah as he established the role of Madhya Pradesh in driving India’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ goal.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to make India fully developed by the year @2047. India will be the third largest economy of the world. Madhya Pradesh will prove to be an important supporting state by contributing to this. Madhya Pradesh has done a commendable job of participating in the efforts for progress at both local and global levels. This Global Investors Summit has been very successful. The MoUs signed in this summit in Madhya Pradesh will soon take a concrete shape and speed up the development of the state,” said Shah. The Madhya Pradesh government is developing a 25-year plan for sustainable growth, implementing initiatives like the ‘Udyog Ki Kalpana Evam Paricharan’ Act and the ‘Jan Vishwas Act’ to create a favorable investment environment.

Tourism sector to get a major boost

Madhya Pradesh’s scenic beauty and rich wildlife attracted substantial investment in the tourism sector, with proposals surpassing ₹4,468 crore. Chief Minister Dr Yadav spoke about the efforts being made by the state government to enhance tourism infrastructure and connectivity, promising unforgettable experiences for visitors. Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that tourism’s contribution to India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will exceed 10 per cent by 2047, highlighting the sector's growth potential. The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board signed six MoUs, with a focus on pressing issues like women’s safety, cleanliness, cultural preservation, and adventure tourism, to further bolster the sector. Notable investments included cruise projects on the Narmada River by Ayodhya Cruise Lines and Knowledge Marine and Engineering Works Limited, hotel and resort developments by major players like IHCL and ITC Hotels, film tourism investments from Amazon Prime and Zee5, adventure tourism partnerships with Indiahikes, and cultural heritage projects at sites like Gwalior Fort.

MSMEs and start-ups get a policy push

The Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and start-up sectors received a significant boost at the summit, with the government reaffirming its commitment to entrepreneurship and job creation. Chief Minister Dr Yadav lauded the new MSME policy, its comprehensive approach to empowering these sectors. The new initiatives of the government include simplifying land allocation, implementing 18 new support policies, focusing on skill development, and promoting rural, urban, and handicraft products. National MSME Board Chairman Sunil praised 18 new policies of Madhya Pradesh government and said that these would be helpful in fulfilling PM Modi’s goal of a developed India.

Agriculture and food processing attracts investments

Living up to its name, India’s “Cotton Capital”, the Madhya Pradesh government showcased its strength in agriculture, and managed to get ₹4,000 crore in investment proposals for the agriculture and food processing sector at the end of the two-day summit. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh is the first state in India to possess a land bank of one lakh hectares with necessary infrastructure for investment. He highlighted India’s leading production of horticultural crops like tomato, pea, onion, garlic, chilli, wheat, and rice. To address the challenge of farmers not receiving full value for their abundant produce, the government plans to promote food processing. Furthermore, the state aims to expand the area under horticulture crops from 27 lakh to 32 lakh hectares within five years and increase production from 400 lakh metric tonnes to 500 lakh tonnes.

Mining sector targets five fold revenue growth

Madhya Pradesh is rich in natural resources like diamonds, limestone, and manganese. The mining sector is poised for significant growth was Chief Minister Dr Yadav identified mining as a ‘key investment strength’ for the state and set a target for a five fold increase in mineral revenue. The Mining and Mineral Resources Department secured ₹3.22 lakh crore in investment proposals, reflecting the state’s commitment to leveraging its natural resources.

Infrastructure and Business Environment Improvements

Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Shah, and Chief Minister Dr. Yadav all spoke about the state’s robust infrastructure including adequate land, water, and electricity availability in their respective addresses at the summit. They also highlighted the investor-friendly policies. The government’s focus on transparent administration and ease of doing business has driven investor confidence. Prime Minister Modi launched 18 new policies to stimulate growth, while the state focused on MSME empowerment and skill development. the Madhya Pradesh government is also enhancing connectivity and overall infrastructure in the state to attract businesses by improving the state’s vast road network, modernising its rail network, and expanding airport terminals. The government also emphasised upon creating a user-friendly investment portal to enhance logistical efficiency, aiming to make the state a hub for logistical excellence.

Textile industry expansion underway

India is one of the world’s leading names in the textile industry since ancient times and Madhya Pradesh has a strong network of micro and small industries, making it suitable for the textile industry. Madhya Pradesh is focused on expanding its textile industry, leveraging its strong network of micro and small industries. To promote textile industries, the central government is setting up 7 PM Mitra Parks in different states of the country. Textile Ministry Secretary Neelam Shami Rao highlighted government support and schemes, including the establishment of a major PM Mitra Park in Dhar district, expected to create significant employment opportunities. This will create more than one lakh direct employment and more than 2 lakh indirect jobs in the state.

