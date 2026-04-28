Global ULIP Market Estimated at $1 Trillion — What IRDAI Data Says About the Rise of Market-Linked Investment Plans in

Over the past few years, the Indian insurance space has seen a shift. More investors are moving towards market-linked plans that offer both protection and growth. At the centre of this change is the ULIP (Unit Linked Insurance Plan) segment, which is now estimated to be approaching the $1 trillion mark globally. That’s not just a big number; it indicates a change in how people think about long-term financial planning. In this article, the focus is on what IRDAI data says, why ULIPs are gaining traction, and how they are changing the way people invest and insure at the same time.

What IRDAI data shows

ULIPs are gaining popularity among diverse income groups, thanks to their simplicity, transparency, and flexibility in investment options.(ULIP)

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Recent data from IRDAI highlights that ULIPs are gaining traction across the industry. In many cases, ULIP is being used by both first-time investors and those with prior market experience. This indicates broader adoption.

A few trends stand out:

Growth in premium collections from ULIPs

Higher participation from younger investors

Shift towards equity-oriented funds within ULIPs

Increased use of online platforms for buying and managing policies

This suggests that ULIPs are no longer limited to a niche segment and are being used across different income groups.

Why ULIPs are seeing a rise

The following factors contribute to this trend:

1. Ease of use and understanding

ULIPs today are designed to be relatively simple. The structure is more transparent, charges are clearer, and fund choices are easier to compare. This makes them more straightforward to evaluate and use.

2. Flexible investment options

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{{^usCountry}} Investors can switch between equity, debt, or balanced funds based on market conditions. This flexibility helps stay in control of investment plans. This can be viewed as an advantage in an evolving space. 3. Dual benefit: investment + insurance {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investors can switch between equity, debt, or balanced funds based on market conditions. This flexibility helps stay in control of investment plans. This can be viewed as an advantage in an evolving space. 3. Dual benefit: investment + insurance {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} ULIPs offer both life cover and market-linked investment exposure. For many people, this balance may work well. 4. Improved digital access {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ULIPs offer both life cover and market-linked investment exposure. For many people, this balance may work well. 4. Improved digital access {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As people rely more on online platforms, ULIPs have become easier to access and manage. From tracking performance to switching funds, most functions are available digitally. 5. Long-term wealth creation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As people rely more on online platforms, ULIPs have become easier to access and manage. From tracking performance to switching funds, most functions are available digitally. 5. Long-term wealth creation {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ULIPs are built for long-term goals. Over time, they may support wealth creation alongside insurance coverage. Who ULIPs may be suitable for? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ULIPs are built for long-term goals. Over time, they may support wealth creation alongside insurance coverage. Who ULIPs may be suitable for? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ULIPs can work for different needs. Whether an individual is starting their investment journey or already has experience, they can form part of a broader financial plan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ULIPs can work for different needs. Whether an individual is starting their investment journey or already has experience, they can form part of a broader financial plan. {{/usCountry}}

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They are typically considered by:

Long-term investors – Those planning for goals like retirement, children’s education, or wealth creation

People looking for tax-efficient options – ULIPs offer tax benefits under current rules, which can be an added advantage

Those who want a mix of safety and growth – Individuals get life cover along with market-linked returns

Investors who prefer flexibility – The ability to switch funds can help adjust the strategy as markets change

In many cases, ULIPs are chosen by individuals who want to keep things simple. Instead of managing multiple products, they may opt for one plan that covers both insurance and investment.

They may also be suitable for people seeking a disciplined approach. Since ULIPs work best over the long term, they typically encourage regular investing and help build a steady habit.

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For all experience levels, ULIPs offer a structured format that can be adapted over time.

Key features at a Glance

Here’s how ULIPs are positioned in the current market:

Ease of access and management – Online access supports tracking and updates

Flexible fund options – One can choose between equity, debt, or balanced funds based on comfort level

Long-term growth potential – Market-linked returns can help money grow over time

Life insurance cover – Financial protection for family remains in place

Tax benefits under current rules – Helps optimise overall financial planning

Smooth compatibility with financial goals – Can be aligned with different life stages and needs

What this means going ahead

Going forward, the focus is expected to remain on improving user experience even more. This may include:

Better digital platforms

More personalised fund options

Easier onboarding processes

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These developments reflect ongoing changes in how insurance and investment products are structured and accessed.

Conclusion

ULIPs have evolved over time. What was once seen as complex is now more structured and easier to understand. Based on data, their growth reflects a shift within the industry. For investors evaluating different options, ULIPs may offer a balanced approach. ULIPs today represent the balance between insurance, investment, and the ability to make decisions according to life situations. As such, many people may see ULIPs as a viable alternative to other types of investments. However, it is necessary to remember how they function and what they imply.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

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