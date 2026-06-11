Golden Knights need improved play from Eichel, Hart and special teams to beat the Hurricanes

LAS VEGAS — The Golden Knights find themselves in the same spot as they were in the first two rounds of the NHL playoffs, and Vegas certainly would love for it to be the same outcome.

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But the situations are notably different.

Vegas had home-ice advantage against Utah and Anaheim, winning both series in six games after they were each 2-2. Now the Golden Knights have to figure out a way to win two of the next three games in the Stanley Cup Final with the possibility that two will be at Carolina, including what would be a winner-take-all Game 7.

Game 5 is there Thursday night.

But the Golden Knights have more issues to confront against the Hurricanes than trying to sneak out a win in one of the NHL's most daunting atmospheres. Whether the Golden Knights address these issues will go a long way toward determining whether they hoist the Cup for the second time in four seasons or rue the missed opportunities of what could have been.

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{{^usCountry}} Jack Eichel has 20 points in the postseason, second only in the NHL to teammate Mitch Marner's 29. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jack Eichel has 20 points in the postseason, second only in the NHL to teammate Mitch Marner's 29. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} But Eichel has scored just two goals in the playoffs and none in the past six games going back to the Western Conference Final against Colorado. He always has been a pass-first player, but even there Eichel has just two assists against the Hurricanes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But Eichel has scored just two goals in the playoffs and none in the past six games going back to the Western Conference Final against Colorado. He always has been a pass-first player, but even there Eichel has just two assists against the Hurricanes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} If it's true the stars have to be a team's best players in the playoffs, the Golden Knights badly need Eichel to get back on the scoresheet. He almost did in Tuesday night's 5-3 loss, hitting the puck just over the crossbar on what would have been the tying goal late in the third period. If that had gone in, Vegas might be heading to Carolina for a potential closeout game. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If it's true the stars have to be a team's best players in the playoffs, the Golden Knights badly need Eichel to get back on the scoresheet. He almost did in Tuesday night's 5-3 loss, hitting the puck just over the crossbar on what would have been the tying goal late in the third period. If that had gone in, Vegas might be heading to Carolina for a potential closeout game. {{/usCountry}}

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“I know Jack doesn’t have the goals,” Golden Knights coach John Tortorella said after the game. “He was close tonight. He had the game on his stick on the faceoff there, just missed, hit the crossbar, one-timer. I think they’re developing chances, but we do need to finish when we have some opportunities.”

It’s not all on goalie Carter Hart, who was lights out in the first three rounds. He has been the victim of numerous defensive breakdowns in front of him.

But it’s still hard to dispute the numbers.

Hart was 12-4 with a .924 save percentage and 2.22 goals-against average before the final. He was in the conversation for the Conn Smythe Trophy that goes to the top player in the postseason before allowing four goals in each of the first four games of the final.

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Against the Hurricanes, he has an .861 save percentage and 3.60 GAA.

Hart has shined at times. His play in double overtime in Game 3 in which he turned back some dangerous chances was critical in helping the Golden Knights win. But Hart also has given up goals in bunches at times when his team could use at least one big save to minimize the damage.

And some help from the defense would be timely. The Golden Knights had just 12 blocked shots on Tuesday, tying their lowest this postseason.

“Just trust our system, trust each other to step up, block shots, make plays and win our battles,” center Colton Sissons said. “Hartsy will be there when we need him.”

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Vegas entered the final converting on 23.9% of its power plays, part of a special teams unit that was largely responsible for winning the West. But against the Hurricanes, that number is 8.3%.

On one power play Tuesday, the Golden Knights spent a minute and a half in the offensive zone passing the puck looking for the perfect shot that never came. That did the Hurricanes' work for them.

It's the same on the penalty kill. Carolina entered this series by converting on 12.5% of is power plays, but that number is 36.4% against the Golden Knights.

What makes it even more surprising is the Golden Knights' penalty kill was humming before facing Carolina, working at an 87.5% clip and with a league-best four short-handed goals.

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The Hurricanes technically had one power-play goal in Game 4, but another came right after time expired.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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