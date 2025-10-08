Golf finds new fairways in Delhi–NCR; public access, driving ranges and women’s/junior interest widen the tee box

Delhi’s golf scene is broader than the stereotype of a few legacy clubs. The region now mixes historic venues (Delhi Golf Club, Qutab/Lado Sarai) with NCR destinations (DLF, ITC Classic, Golden Greens, Noida Golf Course) and public practice options, making it easier for first-timers to start on the range before stepping onto an 18-hole course. Practice bays at a Delhi–NCR range. The region hosts legacy clubs and newer public options, including the DDA’s 18-hole course in Dwarka.

Nationally, participation remains niche but is growing. The R&A’s 2024 global participation report counts about 100,000 registered golfers in India, including 20,000 juniors, across ~289 nine- or 18-hole courses, a base that governing bodies and operators are trying to expand via academies and more accessible formats. Industry indicators point the same way: India’s golf-equipment market was estimated at US$268 million in 2024, with steady growth forecast through the 2025–2033 period, momentum typically linked to entry-level play, corporate golf days and travel. Global currents also matter locally: women’s participation has risen sharply since 2019, and lifestyle-oriented formats (clinics, social rounds, simulator sessions) are drawing newcomers who may not identify as “traditional” golfers.

Within Delhi–NCR, access and price remain the key gatekeepers. A casual 18-hole round at Delhi Golf Club, for instance, lists non-member walk-in green fees in the ₹6,000– ₹8,000 band on weekdays/weekends, giving a sense of premium city pricing even before lessons and equipment. That’s why public-sector facilities and limited-tenure memberships get attention: they reduce the upfront commitment and create on-ramps for learners, juniors and occasional players.

One new on-ramp is the DDA’s Dwarka Golf Course (Sector 24), an 18-hole, 7,377-yard layout over ~158 acres with a long practice range and clubhouse amenities. The authority has rolled out a limited-period 40% cut in tenure membership fees, restricted to the first 1,000 sign-ups on a first-come basis—with proportional tenure extensions for existing members. Revised fees are ₹1.2 lakh (3-yr) / ₹1.8 lakh (5-yr) for government employees and ₹3.6 lakh (3-yr) / ₹5.4 lakh (5-yr) for others. Independent coverage notes the same discount push and provides additional context on earlier price bands and category allocations. Course/operator materials also highlight the “longest” yardage claim and range length.

What does this mean for readers considering golf? If you’re golf-curious in Delhi:

Try a range first. Driving-range sessions are the lowest-risk entry; most clubs (public and private) offer bucket-of-balls plus rental clubs. City tourism listings and tee-time platforms map the main venues.

Price your path. Compare casual green fees versus limited-tenure memberships; for occasional play, per-round rates may be cheaper, but if you plan weekly rounds, tenure options especially with discounts can pencil out.

Look for starter programs. Juniors, women and beginners increasingly have access to clinics and academies; Dwarka’s planned Centre of Excellence is one example of the training-led approach.

Conclusion

Interest in golf is edging up from a small base in India, and Delhi–NCR’s mix of legacy clubs, NCR resorts and new public options is widening the funnel. Against that backdrop, Dwarka’s time-bound fee cut is notable not the story of golf in Delhi, but certainly a timely footnote for anyone ready to take a first swing.

This article has been compiled by Genesis, HT Group's communications and branded solutions studio, in partnership with the Delhi government, to share information for public awareness.